KamaGames announces latest partnership with Yoozoo Games

Dublin, Ireland – October 18, 2017 – Global developers and publishers of social casino games for mobile platforms the KamaGames Group, today announced their latest partnership as they expand into the Asian markets and strengthen their white label product offering.

As part of KamaGames’ on going global expansion strategy, the developer and publisher have announced a partnership with leading global gaming company, Yoozoo Games, to bring a new white label social poker title based on the globally successful Pokerist to the Indian market.

This new poker game will feature all of the hugely popular modes and features of Pokerist as well as being fully localise for the Indian Market. The title of the game is expected to be released shortly and it will be available to download from the Appstore and Google Play before the end of 2017.

Daniel Kashti, Chief Marketing & Commercial officer at KamaGames said “this past year has seen KamaGames grow at an exponential rate in our player numbers, in gaming revenues and our overall growth as a group. Yoozoo Games is at the top of the game when it comes to gaming and mobile games. Working with such a strong and influential developer and distributor will help us build our business and expand into this very exciting and important market and further grow the social poker scene in India. Together with Yoozoo Games, we are looking to offer a fully localised gaming experience that will perfectly cater for the Indian player, whilst also leveraging Pokerist’s huge global active player base”.

Anuj Tandon CEO, India for Yoozoo Games also commented “There is no doubt that Social Casino is the biggest mobile gaming genre in terms of revenue in India, particularly Social poker is a growing a market. A partnership between Yoozoo Games and KamaGames is a great opportunity for both companies to nurture and grow the already vivid social gaming scene in India. We are working on multiple such opportunities to grow in the Indian market and with Poker we seem to have a strong segment covered”.

For further details on this release, KamaGames and the rest of its portfolio of titles visit www.KamaGames.com

About KamaGames

The KamaGames Group are global developers and publishers of social card games designed for mobile, social, consoles and smart TVs.

Established in 2010 and employing over 220 staff, the KamaGames Group has its corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland as well as offices in London and Dubai. The group is also present either directly or through its network of partners in all global markets including USA, Europe ASIAPAC, and the Middle East and CIS countries.

Bringing together creativity, proprietary technology and a passion for games, KamaGames has built a portfolio of premium social card games designed to deliver real-life entertainment to the masses. KamaGames’ Random Number Generator (RNG) is certified by iTech Labs and meets the highest standards to guarantee fair play.

KamaGames portfolio is localised into 29 languages and reaches over 90 million gamers worldwide with over 1 million daily active users.

The flagship game, Pokerist(R), was named one of the Best Apps of 2012 by Apple, was the #1 Top Grossing App on the Apple App Store in 89 countries as well as being in the Top 5 Google Play Grossing Apps in 24 countries.

For further information on KamaGames’ portfolio of titles click here.

About Yoozoo Games (SZ.002174)

Yoozoo Games, formerly known as Youzu Interactive, is headquartered in Shanghai with offices in London, Berlin, Hong Kong, Singapore, Pune and other major cities. Since its founding in 2009, Yoozoo has launched a multitude of highly successful products and forged a global distribution network.

Its product lineup includes Junior Three Kingdoms, Thirty-Six Stratagems, Great Emperor, League of Angels, Grave Robbers’ Chronicles, and other record grossing games. The League of Angels series received Facebook’s Best Web Game honors in 2014 and 2016. Its fantasy ARPG Legacy of Discord has entered the top 10 mobile game rankings in 115 countries, and is currently the highest-grossing overseas ARPG developed by Chinese.

Yoozoo Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have entered into a partnership, in conjunction with HBO Global Licensing, to bring a mobile game based on hit HBO® series Game of Thrones to China.

