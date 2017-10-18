Huge response to ICE as Passport To Paradice registration goes live

PRESS RELEASES

ICE 2018 is already on course to be gaming’s most international showcase of the year just weeks after the Passport to Paradice website went live. Industry professionals from 82 countries have already registered to attend the London based event, a total which represents close to half the number of countries recognised by the United Nations. The countries on course to be represented in London comprise: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Barbados, Bela rus, Belgium, Belize, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kenya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao, Macedonia (the former Yugoslav Republic of), Malaysia, Mali, Malta, Martinique, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Unknown, Uruguay, Virgin Islands (British).

Dan Stone, Senior Marketing Manager at Clarion Gaming, said: “We have had an immediate and powerful response to registration going live for ICE 2018, with close to half of the countries in the world set to be represented next February in London. Amongst many other credentials, one of the stand-out features of ICE is its ability to attract large volumes of buyers and influencers from throughout the world of gaming. These key characteristics mean that ICE is the most effective, once-a-year forum for exhibitors to connect with a global, as opposed to a regional, audience of buyers. 151 nations were represented at the 2017 edition of ICE and the response recorded four months ahead of ICE going live is a very positive early indicator of what stakeholders can expect.”

ICE 2018 takes place across 6-8 February at ExCeL, London, UK. To register for gaming’s most international business-to-business event, comprising over 500 exhibitors and occupying 42,000 sqm of net space, visit: www.icetotallygaming.com

Media Enquiries:

Dan Stone – dan.stone@clarionevents.com

+44 (0) 20 7384 8121

Chris Jones – cj@sjc.co.uk

+44 1273 699 900

