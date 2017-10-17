Realistic Games launch new instant win titles

PRESS RELEASES

Bully4U and Over the Rainbow pull tabs now live

Reading, 17th October 2017: Award-winning casino content provider Realistic Games has released two new instant win games, Bully4U and Over the Rainbow.

The new titles, which play in the style of a scratch card and lend themselves perfectly to mobile play, are pull tab versions of two of the provider’s existing slots.

The game reveal is a simple ‘pull tab’ mechanism in which the player can swipe with a finger, drag with a mouse, or simply press the start button to play.

Built on Realistic’s HTML5 games framework, and available on phone, tablet and desktop, the new titles allow operators in multiple verticals to offer a simple pick-up-and-play product to their customers.

Robert Lee, Senior Commercial Manager at Realistic Games, said: “Our Instant Win games have been very popular with partners and players alike and we’re delighted to offer even more choice with these two additional titles.

“They are an accessible game type that is extremely simple to understand and play, and they appeal as much to a bingo player, as they do to a sportsbook customer.

“By releasing games that are based on our existing slots, we are looking to offer players a great experience across all product verticals”

The two new games join Sunset Reels, Shore Thing, Snakes & Ladders and Go Wild on Safari in Realistic’s growing instant win portfolio.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Square in the Air on robin@squareintheair.com or 0203 585 8266

About Realistic Games:

Based in Reading, Berkshire Realistic Games is a leading supplier of high-quality, electronic gaming content to some of the world’s most successful operators. Our technologists, designers and modellers have many years of experience in both the land-based and digital gaming markets. We are passionate about the products we create. The team specialise in creating roulette, blackjack, slots, and fixed odds games tailored to a wide variety of devices, including PCs, iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets, and gaming machines. The games are fully-hosted on our ReGaL games platform, and are accessible to customers through a simple integration. ReGaL first went into production for Stan James in April 2011. Subsequent launches followed with BetVictor, Ladbrokes, bet365, Boylesports, Paddy Power, William Hill, Coral, Gala Bingo, Bede Gaming, Gaming Realms, Daub, Betfair, NYX, Rank, Optima, FSB, Leo Vegas, Vera and John, Betsson, GVC, and The Kindred Group.

Comments