Best Odds Marketing partners with MintBet

iGaming-focused marketing consultancy to provide strategic digital marketing services to Irish online sports-betting brand

London, UK. October 2017 – Best Odds Marketing, a UK-based strategic digital marketing consultancy focusing on the iGaming and retail betting sectors, has partnered with McBride Racing Ltd., the Ireland-headquartered operator of the online sports-betting brand MintBet, to manage the brand’s strategic digital acquisition marketing programme in the UK market.

The Irish sports-betting provider has contracted Best Odds Marketing to manage its online marketing and affiliate programme promotions ahead of its official programme launch.

The agreement will see Best Odds Marketing, led by Lee-Ann Johnstone, embedded as the official marketing partner for the MintBet brand. The two companies will work in partnership to strategically acquire new customers for MintBet and promote the brand in the broader UK market, under its existing regulated licence.

Focusing on the UK and ROW markets, MintBet offers customers an exciting betting experience. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything the brand does. MintBet clients can expect VIP treatment at a slick, fast, reliable and trustworthy site, which offers generous odds and a combination of popular promotions for both sports and casino products.

Customers who are looking for value will enjoy playing at MintBet’s online sportsbook and casino, as they will enjoy quick, hassle-free entry, a cutting-edge product offering with competitive pricing and excellent service.

Thomas McBride, Head of Marketing at MintBet, said: “We’ve partnered with Best Odds Marketing because they know this space, and have years of proven award-winning experience in acquisition within the iGaming sector. We will leverage their knowledge and expertise to create a competitive offering and actively promote our sports-betting and casino brand in the UK.”

Lee-Ann Johnstone, founder and CEO of Best Odds Marketing, said: “Partnering with MintBet to help launch this exciting new brand and provide strategic marketing support is a great challenge for our team. It’s very exciting to work alongside an organisation that is focused, open to trying innovative marketing techniques and dedicated to building strong affiliate relationships. We look forward to being part of their brand journey online and helping them launch their affiliate programme soon.”

About MintBet.com

Founded in 1979, McBride Racing Ltd. established its retail arm in 2003 and now offers a high-performance sports-betting and online casino service. MintBet is the exciting and dynamic online rebrand of McBride Racing Ltd, benefitting from over 40 years of industry experience as the family-run bookmaker of choice for customers in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

About Best Odds Marketing

Founded in 2017, Best Odds Marketing is a strategic digital marketing consultancy offering affiliate management and digital marketing strategy, servicing the iGaming and retail betting market. With a wealth of expertise growing programmes in the iGaming sector, Best Odds Marketing offers comprehensive digital marketing services based on a collaborative client approach.

