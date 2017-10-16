PLC reveals Sportradar contract details

PRESS RELEASES

The Pro League Committee held a press conference on Monday October 16th, 2017 to reveal the details of the contract signed with leading sports data and technology company ‘Sportradar’. The press conference was attended by PLC Acting CEO Waleed Al Hosani and Sportradar representatives: Alex Inglot, Director of Communications and Public Affairs and Roko Coko Director Digital Sports APAC and ME.

According to the contract, the PLC will house Sportradar’s regional office and will be appointed as the company’s regional partner for the Middle East region. In turn, Sportradar will provide statistics for all PLC competition and contribute to its efforts to engage UAE society in the football sphere and expand PLC competitions followers base through social media in addition to revitalising fans passion or the game through advanced media content and spreading information that contributes to attracting more fans across the country to attend games.

Sportradar is expected to supply detailed data and statistics about players’ playing time and performances as well as complete match stats. The partnership between the PLC and Sportradar aims to provide a high-quality level of service to all Arabian Gulf League stakeholders in addition to making verified official data about players performances available to coaching and scouting staff and supplying match information to media outlets.

PLC’s Acting CEO Waleed Al Hosani, is excited about the opportunities brought about by the agreement with Sportradar. He explained that Sportradar will be a strategic partner, rather than just a service provider. The partnership will help both sides as the PLC serves as Sportradar’s regional base and agent for the Middle East. PLC partners including clubs and broadcast right holders will enjoy priority service by Sportradar, which will open the door for further cooperation in optimising the data service to meet stakeholders’ needs.

“The agreement aims to develop the Arabian Gulf League system, especially in the area of data availability and engaging fans in the game. This project is an important part of the 2017-2020 strategic plan launched by the PLC to develop smart technologies and maximise their adoption in organising and managing PLC competitions”, said Al Hosani, adding, “Increased technology adoption is one of the PLC’s objectives in the next few years to transform the Arabian Gulf League into a smart league”.

Al Hosani said the PLC is eager to share data and statistics provided by Sportradar with all Arabian Gulf League stakeholders including fans who will be able to access information about the PLC’s official website and app. The information will also help Fantasy Arabian Gulf League players create teams based on reliable official data.

Sportradar’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs Alex Inglot expressed his delight with his company’s partnership with PLC, explaining, “Today’s football fans demand insights that feed their passion, inform their debates and that are available to them wherever they may be.

“This is true worldwide and is no less true here in the Gulf. It takes a progressive organisation such as the PLC to see these developments, identify the challenge and convert it into an opportunity”, Inglot continued, “Our trend-setting partnership kicks off a collaboration that will ensure that fans, but also league partners, clubs and media, will have all the tools they need to analyse, understand and engage with some of the most exciting football played in the region”.

Comments