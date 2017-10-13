Global Gaming appoints new Head of Compliance

PRESS RELEASES

Nigel Balcarres joins from NetEnt as platform provider boosts Maltese operations

October 2017 (Malmo, Sweden) – Global Gaming has appointed Nigel Balcarres as the company’s new Head of Compliance for its ever-expanding Malta operations.

Balcarres has more than 30 years’ experience in the betting and gaming industry, where he has been involved in all aspects of jurisdictional solutions to create and maintain sustainable relationships with operators.

He joins Global Gaming from NetEnt, where he previously held the position of Compliance Officer for more than three years. He played a pivotal role in securing the company’s first UK licence, and was responsible for managing compliance with the jurisdiction, in addition for the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), Curacao and its Asian operations.

The new Head of Compliance will be responsible for overseeing the Group’s licensing applications, as well as preparing the future expansion plans for its leading B2C brand Ninja Casino and the company’s B2B operations.

Mark Wadsworth, Director of the Group’s companies in Malta, said: “Nigel brings with him the experience we need to secure and successfully operate licences in new markets, along with the vital skills required for us to continue to offer innovative services that are fully compliant.

“His understanding of gaming and regulatory frameworks around the world is of significant advan tage for us, and we look forward to his contribution to the business.”

Global Gaming offers B2C and B2B products to the gambling industry, with its bespoke payment solution revolutionising the customer sign-up process.

The company expects to commence trading on the Nasdaq North Front on 19th October.

Its flagship B2C brand Ninja Casino was named Innovative Start-up of the Year at the 2017 EGR Operator Marketing and Innovation Awards, and claimed In-house Innovation of the Year for Global Gaming at the 2017 EGR Nordics Awards.

About Global Gaming

Global Gaming offers B2C and B2B gaming products and services to partners and consumers in regulated and emerging markets around the world.

Its flagship product Ninja Casino has revolutionised the online casino customer sign-up process by removing traditional registration requirements. It features a bespoke payment solution that simply requires a deposit via a player’s bank and ensures most winnings are paid within 15 minutes.

The site offers 100+ slots from the likes of NetEnt and Play’n GO, including Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, and progressive jackpots Hall of Gods and Mega Fortune, as well as a full range of table and live dealer games.

Ninja Casino was named Innovative Start-up of the Year at the 2017 EGR Operator Marketing and Innovation Awards, and claimed In-house Innovation of the Year for Global Gaming at the 2017 EGR Nordics Awards.

Square in the Air Communications

131-151 Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 5BB | +44 (0) 20 3586 8266 | enquiries@squareintheair.com

Comments