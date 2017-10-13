Cherry AB has been approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

PRESS RELEASES

Nasdaq Stockholm’s listing committee has approved Cherry AB (publ) class B shares for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. The approval is subject to the customary conditions, including the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s approval and registration of a prospectus. Trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange is expected to commence on Wednesday 18 October 2017.

The shares will be traded in the Mid Cap segment under the same ticker (CHER B) and with the same ISIN code (SE0010133256) as previously. No new shares will be issued in connection with the transfer to Nasdaq Stockholm and holders of shares in Cherry AB need not take any action in connection with the delisting from AktieTorget or the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

“Cherry is a profitable and rapidly-growing gaming company covering the entire value chain, from technology to consumer. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm will provide us with increased exposure to the Swedish and the international capital markets,” said Anders Holmgren, CEO of Cherry AB.

Due to the transfer to Nasdaq Stockholm, Cherry’s class B shares will be delisted from AktieTorget. The final day of trading of Cherry’s class B shares on AktieTorget is expected to be Tuesday, 17 October 2017.

Prospectus

Further information is available in the prospectus that has been prepared in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus is expected to be published on Cherry’s website, www.cherry.se, at the latest on Monday 16 October 2017.

Advisor

Advokatfirman Delphi has acted as legal advisor to Cherry in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Holmgren, CEO: +46 708 607 534, anders.holmgren@cherry.se

Christine Rankin, CFO: +46 76 539 94 92, christine.rankin@cherry.se

Carolina Haglund Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations & Communications: +46 708 807 173, carolina.stromlid@cherry.se

This information is information that Cherry AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on 13 October 2017, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

Cherry in brief

Cherry is a Swedish innovating and fast growing gaming company established in 1963. The business strategy is to create shareholder value by owning and developing fast-growing and profitable businesses within the gaming and casino industry. Cherry operates within five diversified business areas, Online Gaming through Cherry ComeOn!, Performance-based Marketing through Game Lounge, Gaming Technology through XCaliber. Game Development through Yggdrasil Gaming and Restaurant Casino through Cherry Spelglädje. The objective is to grow organic in combination with strategic acquisitions of fast-growing companies. Cherry employs around 1 100 people and has more than 6,000 shareholders. The Company’s B-shares are listed on AktieTorget.

