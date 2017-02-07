IWG seals GVC deal

PRESS RELEASES

New product line for operator as it launches instant win games across its portfolio of brands

London, 7th February, 2017 – IWG – a world leader in supplying online, instant win games – has signed a deal to deliver its content to GVC Holdings.

The supplier’s full suite of instant win games will be made available to GVC via its remote game server, allowing the operator to roll-out instants across its portfolio of brands.

IWG has provided a full online instant win service to lotteries for over 15 years, producing more than 250 high quality instant win games.

It is now offering this service to commercial brands and platforms in the wider onlin e gaming industry.

Rhydian Fisher, CEO at IWG, said: “We are really happy to be working with GVC to launch instant win games across their roster of B2C brands.

“They are one of the industry’s biggest success stories and have both the knowhow and resources to unlock the full potential of instant win games.

“This is an exciting time for IWG. Instant win games have been hugely successful in the lottery space for years and there is massive potential for commercial brands to capitalise on this fast-growing product vertical.”

Liron Snir, Chief Product Officer at GVC Holdings, said: “We are constantly working at improving the experience for our players by offering them new and exciting products.

“IWG have a unique range of immersive and engaging instant win games, as well as a fresh approach to creating captivating online scratch cards. Taken together we believe this new games line will have real appeal to our customers.”

IWG has provided content to the UK lottery for more than 15 years and has entire portfolios live in lotteries across Europe, Canada and the USA.

About IWG

IWG is a world leader in supplying online, instant win games to lotteries and commercial brands and platforms in the online gaming industry. It has over 12 years’ experience of making top selling, high quality instant win games and the strategic know how to make them work.

IWG has launched over 300 games that perform consistently at the highest level, engaging and retaining players while driving excellent results for customers. It has the knowledge to deliver a winning portfolio of games, the experience to make it grow and the sales figures and data to back this knowledge up.

IWG delivers an end-to-end solution covering all aspects of game development and portfolio management and a Remote Game Server (RGS) delivering content in multiple regulated jurisdictions from data centres in the UK, Gibraltar, Canada and North America. It has a broad library available via the RGS with games covering many proven themes and mechanics that can be developed into an ideal offering for a partner’s instant win portal.

About GVC Holdings PLC

GVC Holdings PLC is a leading e-gaming operator in both B2C and B2B markets. GVC has four business segments with a number of brands; Sports labels (bwin, Sportingbet, gamebookers), Gaming labels (partypoker, partycasino, Foxy Bingo, Gioco Digitale, CasinoClub), B2B and non-core assets. GVC acquired bwin.party digital entertainment plc on 1 February 2016. The Group, headquartered in the Isle of Man, is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index and has licences in more than 15 countries.

For more information see the Group’s website: http://www.gvc-plc.com

