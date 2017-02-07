Cherry completes grand slam of industry awards

PRESS RELEASES

Cherry has won a grand slam of industry titles at the International Gaming Awards, marking the fourth consecutive year that the group has been honoured at the ceremony.

ComeOn, which was acquired by Cherry in 2016, was named Online Sportsbook Operator of the Year.

Hans Martin Nakkim, spokesperson at ComeOn, said: “ComeOn has built one of the most respected and talented teams in sports betting, so we are thrilled that our hard work and commitment to innovation has been recognised.”

Yggdrasil Gaming, which has enjoyed a hugely succe ssful 12 months, including a number of major new operator signings and industry-first launches, was named Innovator of the Year.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO of Yggdrasil Gaming, said: “Innovation is in the Yggdrasil DNA, and we continue to drive forward the slots industry with a unique approach to everything from game design to in-game promotional tools.”

And Cherry Casino, which revamped its website in 2016, was named mobile operator of the year.

Jonas Wåhlander, CEO of Cherry iGaming, said: “Cherry is committed to offering users the very best possible experience on all channels, so it is particularly gratifying to see our world-class mobile offering acknowledged which is enabled by the technology and flexibility which XCaliber offer.”

Anders Holmgren, CEO at Cherry Group, added: “This trio of awards shows that Cherry continues to lead the way across several business areas. I would like to thank everyone at Cherry for all their hard work, and we look forward to even more success in the future.”

