Bit8 launches Lotto Hero at ICE

New online lottery game will revolutionise acquisition, retention, and conversion

7th February, 2017, Malta – Gaming platform software provider Bit8 has used this week’s ICE exhibition to launch Lotto Hero, a revolutionary new mobile friendly lottery game.

The unique product, which will be hosted on multiple operator sites, offers players the chance to win a million Euros an hour, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Designed to appeal to Millennials and players across multiple verticals, it is set up to boost acquisition, retention and conversion, as well as increasing the life-time value of those players and strengthening cross-sell.

Players, who require no skill to play the game, just need to purchase a two Euro Lotto Hero coupon ahead of each draw, which will be made on the hour, every hour.

Any that pick seven numbers and the correct card suit drawn at random are guaranteed at least one million Euros in prize money. If the first attempt at winning does not succeed, Lotto Hero offers a second chance draw for players, significantly increasing the chances of a win.

Bit8 CEO Angelo Dalli believes the product will be a genuine game-changer in the industry. He added: “We are very excited about the launch of Lotto Hero, the first truly interactive lottery on the market; there is nothing else like it.

“It’s ability to appeal to every type of player anywhere in the world at any time of the day will give operators who sign up to it a genuine competitive edge.

“With guaranteed millionaire-maker hourly jackpots 24 hours a day it has the capability of taking operators and their players from ordinary to extraordinary.”

Lotto Hero is set to be hosted on a multi-tenant platform which enables it to be provided to players around the world through operator websites.

Bit8 will provide licence agreements to those operators, who are guaranteed risk free distribution with an attractive commission structure that offers higher returns than products such as slots.

The provider is also offering free set-up for an initial number of clients, with integration expected to take no more than 10 working days.

Lotto Hero will also have a charity element, with Bit8 pledging one per cent of profits to a Charity Hero fund, which will distribute the money to good causes. Players can also opt to donate part of their winnings, inspiring them to become a hero for others.

About Bit8:

Bit8 is a gaming solutions company offering cutting edge lottery solutions and products, backed by our innovative backend, the Bit8 Platform, which was the first Artificial Intelligence platform for the gaming industry. Our solutions have been built to cater for current and future needs of modern gaming operators of any size, scaling up to any number of concurrent players.

Bit8’s lottery solutions cover both land based and online operations, providing sophisticated player account management, retail integration solutions and a robust path for land based operators to take their business online.

The Bit8 platform offers the most advanced bonus system in the industry that works across multiple game suppliers and cross-product, promotions and tournaments, and seamless wallet integration. The data mining and player segmentation coupled with an artificial intelligence rule engine and CRM add-ons give a cutting edge to operators while maximising retention and the overall player lifetime value.

Bit8 has been established since 2010 and has solutions for both new and established operators including some of the top 20 online casinos in the world and leading land based operators, both private and governmental.

Bit8 is rapidly expanding into 50 countries world-wide, and our award- winning products can be deployed as either standalone and hosted versions, compatible with a number of jurisdictions. The solutions are complemented by a range of professional services. Our vision is to provide a source of competitive advantage to operators using our intelligent backend functionality that maximises player lifetime value while increasing revenues and decreasing costs through the use of Artificial Intelligence technology and automation of manual labour.

