GAMBLING

Matching Visions is breaking new grounds in the iGaming affiliate sector with its new feature, Matching Missions.

Aimed at gamifying the sector, Matching Missions is the first of its kind feature that “follows up on the great successes had by numerous casinos and more recently, sportsbooks, with gamification, according to the firm.

The feature offers affiliates “missions” to complete eac h month for cash rewards, Matching Visions told CalvinAyre.com. Andreas Lilja, product development specialist, described Matching Missions as “something revolutionary.”

“We’re attempting to change and revolutionize the iGaming affiliate industry one step at a time, and we feel this new feature will add yet another unique twist to our network that will keep our loyal affiliates coming back again and again,” Liljas said in a statement.

If you recall, Matching Visions made its debut last year at the London Affiliate Conference, where it unveiled its “winning formula” to make affiliates’ lives easier.

“We offer access to hundreds of campaigns with one registration, one login, one payment and one point of contact,” said Matching Visions CEO Dennis Dyhr-Hansen at the time. “The deals we offer affiliates are extremely competitive and this paired with a state-of-the-art system and a number of exclusive promotions makes it a very attractive place for an affiliate to be.”

This year, the London Affiliate Conference 2017 is taking place at ExCeL London from Feb. 9 to 12, and is expecting over 5,000 delegates, including representatives from Matching Visions. The upcoming conference will see the return of some exciting features, including the iGB Affiliate Awards and the Financial Partners Expo, which is the largest dedicated expo for affiliates and introducing brokers within the retail finance sector.

The two-day conference, which has free admission for all affiliates and introducing brokers, will have a Strategic Conference Programme that features sessions focusing on updates, analysis as well as trends in the industry.

Comments

comments