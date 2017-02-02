SMP Partners brings fresh impetus to Jersey’s burgeoning gaming sector

PRESS RELEASES

Jersey’s eGaming sector has been boosted ahead of this month’s ICE Totally Gaming exhibition by the recent announcement that the SMP Partners Group has opened an office in the jurisdiction.

The highly-regarded trust and corporate services provider, which is headquartered in the Isle of Man, has been at the forefront of the promotion and development of the Isle of Man’s gaming sector for the last eight years and intends to harness its recognised expertise to build a robust Jersey offering that serves the multi-jurisdictional licensing requirements of the international eGaming sector.

David Hudson, a Director of the Group’s specialist consulting busi ness SMP eGaming, said: ‘We have been very supportive of Jersey’s gaming sector over the last two years and believe it has unique regulatory and fiscal attributes that enable it to play a niche part in a multi-jurisdictional licensing strategy. Now with a physical presence on the Island we are ideally placed to leverage our deep knowledge of the sector, our unrivalled experience of providing professional management services and broad contact base to bring new licensees to Jersey and, in doing so, support the development of a proactive and knowledgeable professional cluster.’

With more than 60 per cent of all license applicants reviewed and approved by the Isle of Man’s Gambling Supervision Commission over the last eight years, and with many UK licensees within its portfolio, SMP Partners’ credentials as a market leader are firmly established.

Mr Hudson continued: ‘Having already experienced the licence application process, and with new applications in progress, we are very confident in our ability to quickly establish a reputation in Jersey, giving confidence to its politicians, regulators, professional community and wider stakeholders that by working with them we can create a safe, sustainable and highly-regarded sector.

‘Reputation and experience are everything in the gaming sector; as a provider of professional services with dedicated, specialist resources, deep operational expertise and the requisite focus on AML and regulatory compliance, we are uniquely placed to meet the needs of international gaming operators and entrepreneurs, and to promote Jersey as part of a well thought out, multi-jurisdictional licensing strategy.’

Jason Lane, the Chief Executive of the Jersey Gambling Commission and Kate Le Blond of Locate Jersey, part of the Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture Department, who assisted with the establishment of the business, will join SMP eGaming and more than 140 industry guests at its prestigious first anniversary celebration at The Shard on the 6th February, on the eve of ICE.

Further Information:

David Hudson, Group Director, SMP Partners

T: +44 1624 682241

E: david.hudson@smppartners.com

