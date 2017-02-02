Ezugi to launch its first over the top (ott) roulette with portomaso gaming

PRESS RELEASES

Ezugi, the leading live dealer solution provider, will go live with its first ever over the top solution, OTT, over the Roulette table, at Portomaso Casino, Malta.

The Ezugi OTT solution provides the bridge between the online and offline casino worlds, by creating a unique gaming experience. Once connected to the Ezugi network after installing the OTT product on their Roulette tables, land-based casinos can automatically drive new online traffic to their offline tables creating new revenue channels.

OTT Roulette allows players to bet on the actual roulette wheel in the casino and to pla y alongside online customers accessing the same game. Ezugi will present its solution at this ICE gaming show next week.

Land-based players can place bets in the traditional manner, while the live video stream can be accessed by an unlimited number of players via the internet on a desktop computer or connected mobile device.

Anton Bargel, CCO of Ezugi said: “Ezugi OTT product is a natural expansion of Ezugi Network strategy where we aim to become the biggest pool of table games by connecting land- based casinos around the world under one shared game lobby. Joining our regulated network by adding simple equipment on top of tables instantly generates money to the land-based roulette hosts. Land-based casinos are a central part of the Ezugi strategy, and OTT is an important step to strengthen our offering and is just before our next road-map release of OTT baccarat expected during Q2 2017”.

Anthony Farrugia & Patrick Demanuele of Portomaso Gaming added: “We are delighted to be the first land-based casino to offer the ground-breaking Ezugi OTT Roulette directly from our casino floor. Portomaso is already a solid and well-known reality within the online casino industry, and we see in Ezugi’s innovative live dealer solution provider, a great match and a partner with which we can grow. Joining forces we can now offer our players an innovative and different service that is unique in many ways”.

