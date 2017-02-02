Online poker site Cafrino prepare for subscription model transformation

POKER

The us-facing online poker room, Cafrino, prepare for a move to the subscription model by making two new hires and offering players to join the Cafrino Street Team.



Playing online poker is illegal in all but three states in the USA. But there are still people playing online poker where they shouldn’t be.

What gives?

Cafrino.com is a free to play online poker room that still offers real money prizes. They circumvent the law by not taking any money from their players, and they reward them by using a slice of the advertising revenue they receive from third-party sources.

The site emerged from the rubble of Black Friday. In 2012, Californian Attorney General, Kamala Harris, sent her sniffer dogs into the confines of the company but could find no wrongdoing.

Since those smoke filled days, Cafrino has continued to prosper. In 2014, they hired former NYX Gaming hotshot Michael Murphy to revamp the product. He successfully raised over $250,000 in seed money and helped grow the player base to 60,000+ members, with over 10% of them active monthly participants.

Cafrino Announce New Hires

The company is looking to leverage that player database with another series of investment funding. Co-founder, Haig Kayserian has moved into the position of Chairman to ensure the investment round is tickety-boo, and Joseph Conner comes into the fold as Director of Poker Operations.

Conner has extensive knowledge in the gambling and poker industries. He helped promote Doyle’s Room back in 2008 and was the Poker Manager for TexasHoldem.com.

From there, Conner found employment as Card Room Manager for the Zen Entertainment Network, before moving to Director of Poker Operations for NYX Gaming, and Poker and Casino CRM for bwin.party Digital Entertainment. Conner then spent close to a year working for Tropicana Entertainment before veering down a new career path by owning a club in Playa Flamingo, Costa Rica.

CEO Michael Murphy believes the two new additions will help move the company towards what he thinks is the ‘tipping point,’ and that’s a move to a subscription based model like PurePlay and ClubWPT.

Subscription based services are legal because the games within the framework are still technically free to play.

Join Cafrino Street Team

You can hire all the marketing muscle you want, the best way to gain traffic is by word of mouth. With that in mind, Cafrino is on the look out for their community to step up to the plate and become a member of the new Cafrino Street Team.

If you want to become a member then submit an application email to support@cafrino.com with proof that you satisfy the qualifying criteria:

– You play regularly either online or live

– You are busy on social media and have a decent following

– You are sociable

– You love Cafrino and want legal online poker in the US

– You are willing to tell the world how great Cafrino is.

In return, Cafrino promises to let you into all of their little secrets and use your knowledge and experience to grow the company from the inside-out. They will even throw in a free t-shirt.

Comments

comments