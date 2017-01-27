Event Seventeen - Recap 2017 Aussie Millions Poker Championship

PRESS RELEASES

Melbourne, Australia. Wednesday 27 January 2017. Event number 17 No Limit Holden of the 2017 Aussie Millions was a big one, both in buy-in and in turnout.

The $2,500 No Limit Hold’em event attracted a field of 198, making for a total prize pool of AUD$445,500 and a massive first-place prize of AUD$111,385.

The two-day event paid a total of 21 players with a minimum pay out of AUD$4,455. Lukas Soucek from the Czech Republic was the first one to walk away a winner, he finished in 21st place.

LA Poker Classic and bracelet winner Dietrich Fast made it to the money as well but he had to bow out well before the final table was in sight. He finished in 19th position for the same AUD$4,455.

Australian poker legend Grant Levy departed in 9th place for AUD$11,140, another final table on his already impressive poker resume.

The victory went to George Psarras from Sydney who was over the moon with his victory. Psarras only had three recorded cashes before this win but two of them were wins as well, and one runner-up back in 2011. He doesn’t play a great deal of poker, but when he does, he just wins.

Psarras invited all of his friends up the stage for the winner photo and was seen saying cheers all night at the bar, buying everyone champagne.

