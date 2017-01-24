PRESS RELEASES

Competition to award cash and SCOOP tickets to highest-ranked players

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, January 2017 – The annual PokerStars Turbo Championship of Online Poker (TCOOP) series is well underway and players are competing for a share of the $15 million in guaranteed prize money across 65 adrenalin-fuelled turbo tournaments. So far, more than $8 million has been won in 27 events. But it’s not just tournament cashes that are on the line. Rich rewards in the shape of bragging rights for those that cash in the events are up for grabs too. PokerStars, an Amaya Inc. (NASDAQ: AYA; TSX: AYA) brand, has set up a Turbo Championship of Online Poker Leader Board which recognises the top 200 TCOOP players.

The top 10 finishers will win a ticket to the Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) in May worth $1,000. The Player of the Series also wins a cool $10,000 in cash, whilst second and third place collect $5,000 and $2,500 respectively. Tickets to a variety of SCOOP tournaments are awarded as prizes all the way through to 200th place.

The jam-packed TCOOP festival covers all game variations including Hold’em, Omaha, Stud, Win the Button, Progressive Knock-Outs, Bubble Rush and more. Satellites start from just $01.11 or 1 StarsCoin.

TURBO CHAMPS

Some notable TCOOP results so far include a win for ‘tekelson221’ in the $27 NL Hold’em [Turbo, Win the Button] $100,000 GTD on Friday January 20 for $26,089. On Saturday, January 21, ‘Dmitry1967’ won 4,500 times their $7.50 buy-in in the Big Splash NL Hold’em tournament, claiming the top prize of $33,943. The $82 NL Omaha Hi/Lo Hyper-Turbo was won by ‘thehushpuppy’ for $10,592, beating a field of 798 players. The runner up was ‘GeraldoCesar’ who won $7,090 to begin what was to be a highly successful weekend; the Brazilian followed up that result with victory in Sunday’s $215 NL Hold’em Bubble Rush, winning the top prize of $51,880 from the $343,000 prize pool.

The full TCOOP schedule can be found on the PokerStars desktop software by selecting the tab to ‘Events’ > ‘TCOOP 2017’ or by searching ‘TCOOP’ via the ‘More’ menu on the PokerStars Mobile app.

