CSOP returns to the Borgata to raise funds for Support the Kid

The Charity Series of Poker returns to the Borgata Winter Poker Open, this time raising money for Support The Kid, an organisation created to help children suffering from cancer.



Matt Stout and the gang are back raising money for charity this weekend.

The ninth Charity Series of Poker (CSOP) event takes place at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on Saturday night.

Cards will be in the air at 18:30. The buy-in is $220. The action is fast and furious. Asher Conniff, Jessica Dawley, Dan Heimiller and Jamie Kerstetter will be supporting the evening.

Stout formed CSOP back in 2014 and has raised more than $150,000 for Habitat for Humanity, various food banks, and more recently Brad Garret’s Maximum Hope Foundation.

“I’m very fortunate and blessed to live the life I live and I believe it’s my duty to give back to the less fortunate now that I’m in the position I’m in.” Said Stout. “While playing poker for a living is awesome, and I love doing it, it always left me wanting to do something more *important* with my time I guess you could say.”



And what could be more important that saving the lives of our children?

The entirety of the proceedings will go towards Support the Kid, a support organisation that raises and distributes money to the families of children fighting cancer. The name ‘Kid’ comes from the founder Nicholas ‘The Kid’ Wolber who lost his battle with the disease. The organisation has raised almost $1000,000 in the past three years.

The Borgata has also kindly offered to stump up the cash for the free bar and food. Participating members of the charity event will get a ticket. The festivities start 16:30 – 18:00 at Gypsy Bar.

World Poker Tour Returns to Borgata With a $3m Guaranteed Event

The CSOP event takes place on the eve of the World Poker Tour (WPT) Borgata Winter Poker Open. The $3,500 buy-in event has a $3m guarantee and the action takes place Jan 29 – Feb 3, 2017.

The event features two starting flights; both re-entry and best stack forward rules apply. Re-entry is allowed within the first 10-levels of play. Day 1a and Day 1b will consist of 8-levels with 2-levels of late registration reserved for Day 2.

The event has attracted over 1,100 entrants in each of the seasons the WPT has held this prestigious event at The Borgata and this year will be no exception. Last year, Chris Leong floated to the top of a 1,171 entrant field to pick up the $816,246 first prize. The event pulled in more than $3.7m.

The WPT Borgata Winter Festival consists of 25-events and also boasts a live training seminar as LearnWPT’s Nick Binger steps out of his virtual role for a little face-to-face coaching. Binger and his buddy Eric Lynch will focus on NLHE cash games.

