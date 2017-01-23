Paf player pockets NetEnt’s first multi-million-euro jackpot of 2017

PRESS RELEASES

NetEnt, a leading provider of digital gaming solutions, has ensured one lucky player has had the perfect start to the new year after they landed a €3.5 million jackpot.

The 62-year-old woman from central Finland won the seven-figure sum from just a €1 stake placed on Mega Fortune Dreams at Paf casino.

It is the second time in two months that the NetEnt game has lived up to its name, after a player scooped almost €7.5 million in December 2016.

On this occasion, the lucky winner’s dream became a reality moments after midnight. The successful spin was placed at 00:13 on Wednesday, January 18, and landing the prize stopped the lady getting even a moment’s sleep.

“I can tell you that we haven’t slept a wink last night,” she said. “I’ve spent the night with my husband talking and going over this ‒ it’s just unbelievable. And the funny thing is, I’ve always had such bad luck in this game before!”

“Now we are going to take it slow and go on a small vacation that was planned ages ago. But we’ll certainly find plenty of uses for this money,” added the newest multi-millionaire.

Simon Hammon, Chief Product Officer at NetEnt, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Mega Fortune Dreams has yet again changed a player’s life.

“It only took a couple weeks for us to have our first big winner of 2017. It shows that NetEnt’s games continue to provide casinos with top-class games, giving them the opportunity to make their customers multi-millionaires.”

