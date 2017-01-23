Melita Data Centre participates at ICE Totally Gaming 2017

PRESS RELEASES

Melita Data Centre will be participating and exhibiting at the world’s largest gaming convention – ICE Totally Gaming 2017 in London – to promote its purpose built data centre facility in Malta.

“2016 was a record growth year for Melita Data Centre: the number of client data racks hosted at the facility increased by 100% over 2015. Growth is expected to continue in the coming months, especially from companies operating in financial services, banking, remote gaming and ICT industries. With more than 25,000 attendees, ICE is the biggest annual event for gaming in making it the ideal platform for Melita Data Centre to show off its facility and services”, commented Malcolm Briffa, Director of Business Services at Melita.

Built on 10,000m2 of land, Melita’s state-of-the-art data centre facility in Madliena was designed to offer top tier security features and Tier III specifications on Malta’s largest footprint of its kind. Features include perimeter fencing, solitary building on high ground, away from traffic, redundant power generation, cooling and connectivity systems.

Companies choosing Melita Data Centre benefit from scalability, redundancy and superior connectivity options. The dedicated 24×7 support and security reduces the strain on human resources and offers more peace of mind that data servers are securely housed in a purpose-built environment.

For more information on Melita Data Centre visit www.melitadatacentre.com or email sales@melitadatacentre.com to request a meeting with the Melita team during ICE. The Melita Data Centre exhibition stand N7- 419 will be close to the Malta Gaming Authority, Gaming Malta and stands of other local exhibitors.

