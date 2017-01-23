Main event day one, flight one recap – 2017 Aussie Millions Poker Championship

PRESS RELEASES

Jennifer Tilly and Shane Warne Survive Aussie Millions Day One

Melbourne, Australia. Monday 23 January 2017. The first of three starting days of the 2017 Aussie Millions Poker Championship ‘MAIN EVENT’ drew a crowd of 212 players, up from the 180 last year, and it was Sam Ingham who came out on top with an impressive 160,100-chip stack at the end of play on day one.

After a word from Australian former cricketer and the countries best bowler to date Shane Warne, the action got underway, and Warne took his seat as well. The man who took over 1,000 test and one-day international wickets in his career managed to bag up 37,600 in chips for his efforts.

Things didn’t go well for Phil Laak, who was among the first players to get knocked out, and the same can be said for Jonathan Karamalikis. Sylvain Loosli, Sam Trickett, Annette Obrestad and Dan Shak were among the other casualties as well as WSOP bracelet winner and EPT champion Martin Finger who ran his ace-king into his opponent’s pocket queens, and that made sure he wouldn’t make a deep run in the event.

Plenty of familiar faces played on Day One, Flight One, with Sam Higgs among those that did very well, bagging up 107,900. Other top pros that advanced include Corey Kempson (91,900), Jennifer Tilly (85,000) Kahle Burns (73,600), Martin Jacobson (49,300) and Bryan Huang (43,500).

In the mid stages of the last level, Ingham faced off against Chance Kornuth in a hand that saw both players commit all their chips on the turn. Ingham had flopped a straight and was leading against Kornuth’s flopped set. No repeat card came on the river and Ingham rocketed up to the top of the chip counts leaving a once big-stacked Kornuth to suddenly hit the rail. Another to take his seat and progress through was Fabian Quoss (15,700).

Day One, Flight Two of the 2017 Aussie Millions ‘MAIN EVENT’ will commence TODAY at 12:30pm local time, and players will once again play seven 90-minute levels.

