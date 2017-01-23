Ganapati set to clean up with ICE debut

PRESS RELEASES

Supplier to showcase all things Japanese at forthcoming exhibition

Malta, 23rd January, 2017 – Ganapati Malta will be handing out 20,000 wet towels to delegates at ICE Totally Gaming to help them “freshen up” their casino content.

The pioneering online slots developer will also be serving up all things Japanese, from sushi to sake, ice-cold beer to DJs, during the three-day exhibition.

The firm, which specialises in producing top-quality Japanese-themed slots, will be showcasing its initial portfolio of games, including brand new titles CrypBattle and She Ninja Suzu.

The games will appear on videos played on giant screens hanging above the stand, alongside information about the company. In addition, nine Ganapati representatives will be on the stand and roam the hall dressed as characters from the games.

In order to make the most of its show debut, Ganapati is also sponsoring the Red Room at London Baby.

Ganapati is one of the youngest suppliers in the market having launching in September last year, but is backed by industry veterans from Asian and European iGaming.

Their mission is to celebrate Japanese culture through their slots games, which are designed around manga and anime and use Japanese technology and enticing math.

Each of its games has been developed in HTML5 and is available for desktop and mobile platforms, iOS and Android.

Richard Hogg, director at Ganapati Malta, said: “We are thrilled to be exhibiting at ICE for the first time, and have gone all-out with our stand. Japanese culture is on trend right now, and we can’t wait to welcome delegates to our stand for sushi, sake, and to spin the reels.

“Our initial games will be on show, giving delegates chance to see what a powerful combination Japanese design and technology make. Our games are unique in style and gameplay, and offer our partners a point of difference over their rivals.

“The ethos at Ganapati is very much about entertainment and fun, so make sure to drop by our stand during the show, enjoy a beer or two, and chat with the friendly members of our team. It’s going to be a frantic few days, so don’t miss out.”

Ganapati Malta is part of the Ganapati Group, which has been developing Japanese-themed entertainment and gaming apps for a number of years. It has offices in Tokyo, Los Angeles, London, Malta and Tallinn.

The Ganapati stand can be found at S2-325. If you would like to pre-arrange a meeting with a representative from the company, contact sophie.morris@ganapatiplc.com.

For more information on this press please contact Square in the Air on 0203 586 8272 or enquiries@squareintheair.com

About Ganapati Malta

Ganapati Malta is a supplier of high-quality, entertainment-focused online casino content for the international gaming industry. Established in 2016 by a group of experienced entrepreneurs from around the world, Ganapati Malta supplies the online gaming market with titles that combine the best Japanese game logic and design with a unique entertainment element. Part of the Ganapati Group and with offices in Tokyo, Los Angeles, London, Malta and Estonia, Ganapati games utilise the provider’s contacts across the entertainment industry and feature licensed IP from internationally-recognised studios along with its own in-house studios.

Ganapati Malta is currently undergoing the licensing process in Malta and the UK, with further plans to expand across regulated markets worldwide.

