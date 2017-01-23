Front Runner welcomes Mr Green as TV company’s first sponsor

POKER

Front Runner, the UK’s only free to air TV channel, announce that online gambling company Mr Green becomes their first sponsor.

Do you remember when TV was free?

Ok, in the UK we have always had that stupid TV License thing, but you know what I mean. You bought a TV, got one of the kids to hold the ariel in position, and BOOM, you had three channels to watch.

I used to watch Big Daddy bumping bellies with Giant Haystacks on an old black & white. Then, one day, I heard about wrestlers called Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, and Macho Man Randy Savage broadcast in America on something called cable.

I prayed to God for the chance to watch it.

I wish I hadn’t of bothered.

God picked up the phone in the form of Sky TV. I had cable. I could watch the wrestling. I also had a very expensive bill each month.

Front Runner felt my pain.

Four months ago, they became the one and only free to air TV sports channel in the UK, when they launched showing a variety of sports including snowboarding, skateboarding, and mountain biking.

I know, I know.

Who wants to watch that old crap, right?

But then they partnered with the World Poker Tour (WPT) to show the good stuff, and Poker Night in America (PNIA) duly followed. Four months later, they are flying, with over 19 million homes having access to the channel via Freeview ch91, FreeSat ch250, Talk Talk/BT ch91 and Sky ch468.

Their success has attracted some noise, particularly from the gambling industry. So much so, in fact, Front Runner have signed their first sponsorship deal bringing in some much-needed gravy.

The online gaming company, Mr Green, becomes the first sponsor for Front Runner. Their logo, branding, and adverts will turn up after the 9 pm gambling watershed.

The deal began, Friday, Jan 20, and it won’t be long before Mr Green has company.

“Now the channel is established we are inviting more brands to contact us to be part of the future success.” Said Front Runner’s Ryan Scarratt.

Mr Green recently won the awards for Innovative App of the Year and Best Casino App of The Year at the 2016 Gaming App Awards.

Comments

comments