VIGE announces NSoft as newest Silver Sponsor

PRESS RELEASES

January 2017 – The organizers are proud to announce Nsoft as our newest Silver Sponsor at Vienna International Gaming Expo 2017, which is going to take place in Vienna, Austria between 20-22 March 2017 at the Austria Vienna Center.

Amir Obralić, Marketing Manager at Nsoft stated that, “Ever since we met Zoltan for the first time, NSoft and EEGaming have been extremely supportive of each other, resulting in great friendship and partnership. Quality of work by EEGaming, media coverage, communication and customer service goes side by side with magazines and media that are much longer in gaming and betting industry. After sponsorship of very successful CEEGC conference in Budapest, our immediate response to sponsoring ViGE was ‘Yes’ when Zoltan informed us of his vision and plans. With EEG involved in organisation, we are sure ViGE will be the next big thing covering gaming and betting industry in Central and East Europe for many years to come. It is our pleasure to sponsor such an event because the industry, with NSoft involved, will have a huge benefit out of it.”

Be sure to save the date and attend VIGE2017, which will be held between the 20th and 22nd of March 2017 at the Austria Vienna Center in order to hear the fresh information at the seminars which will be held within the Expo, highlight your brand for visiting delegates by booking a stand or attend and network with the leading and newcomer company representatives that are going to be present at the show.

Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the organizers on +40 735 559 234 or by mail on organizers@vige.world.

You can choose your delegate status below:

Free Expo Visitors

(Definition, advantages and disadvantages)

Free Expo Visitors can register online prior to the event by using the following from or have the opportunity to register at the registration desk during conference days. The delegate status grants its holder the opportunity to visit the exhibition floor, discuss deals, pick up gaming related magazines and network with fellow peers. All registrants are granted this privilege during the 3 days of the expo and are advised to have their ID at hand during their visit to the venue.

Advantages: It’s free! 

Disadvantages: Free Expo Visitors are not allowed to attend any of the seminars which will run during the 3 days of the show. The seminars have a special aim to deliver the newest and most vital information about the European gaming markets, Responsible Gambling, Innovations and of course exclusive insights coming from the region. Free Expo Visitors can upgrade their delegate status anytime during the registration period or at the registration desk situated in the venue.

The agenda and speaker list for the VIGE 2017 Seminars can be viewed here.

Power Delegates

(Definition, advantages)

Power Delegates can register online prior to the event by using the following from or have the opportunity to register at the registration desk during conference days. The delegate status grants its holder the opportunity to visit the exhibition floor, discuss deals, pick up gaming related magazines, attend the special seminars and network with fellow peers. All registrants are granted this privilege during the 3 days of the expo and are advised to have their ID at hand during their visit to the venue.

The main advantage of the Power Delegate is the opportunity to harvest the extra market information and discussions which can be accessed via the VIGE 2017 Seminars which are held during the 3 days of the show.

Each power delegate will receive a special report of the discussions, including the PowerPoint presentations that will be showed and discuss during the seminars.

The agenda and speaker list for the VIGE 2017 Seminars can be viewed here.

Haven’t yet registered? You are invited to register at an Early Bird Rate (50% off) until the 19th of February, 2017.

THE ORGANIZERS LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU IN VIENNA!

Comments

comments