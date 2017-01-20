VIGE announces media partnership with TotallyGaming

PRESS RELEASES

January 2017 – The organizers of VIGE2017 are contented to announce their latest Media Partnership.

Zoltan “Hawkie” Tundik, Founder and Head of Business at EEG/EEGEvent(organizers of VIGE) stated the following: “Having TotallyGaming as a Media Partner for our second event is a huge honor and it will give way for a long co-operation among our businesses. The partnership also shows the recognition for which we are striving to achieve and it give a clear signal that VIGE will be the next big event which aims to cover the gaming and betting industry in Central and East Europe for many years to come.”

TotallyGaming.com is a fast growing year round news, insight and resource website edited by industry expert Andrew McCarron. Representing ALL land-based and online industry sectors and introducing fun and informative new features, TotallyGaming.com is visited daily for the most significant news stories, opinion and commentary, plus interviews, blogs from business leaders, videos, jobs and our products and services directory. In addition 40,000 subscribers read our weekly newsletter.

Be sure to save the date and attend VIGE2017, which will be held between the 20th and 22nd of March 2017 at the Austria Vienna Center in order to hear the fresh information at the seminars which will be held within the Expo, highlight your brand for visiting delegates by booking a stand or attend and network with the leading and newcomer company representatives that are going to be present at the show.

Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the organizers on +40 735 559 234 or by mail on organizers@vige.world.

You can choose your delegate status below:

Free Expo Visitors

(Definition, advantages and disadvantages)

Free Expo Visitors can register online prior to the event by using the following from or have the opportunity to register at the registration desk during conference days. The delegate status grants its holder the opportunity to visit the exhibition floor, discuss deals, pick up gaming related magazines and network with fellow peers. All registrants are granted this privilege during the 3 days of the expo and are advised to have their ID at hand during their visit to the venue.

Advantages: It’s free! 

Disadvantages: Free Expo Visitors are not allowed to attend any of the seminars which will run during the 3 days of the show. The seminars have a special aim to deliver the newest and most vital information about the European gaming markets, Responsible Gambling, Innovations and of course exclusive insights coming from the region. Free Expo Visitors can upgrade their delegate status anytime during the registration period or at the registration desk situated in the venue.

The agenda and speaker list for the VIGE 2017 Seminars can be viewed here.

Power Delegates

(Definition, advantages)

Power Delegates can register online prior to the event by using the following from or have the opportunity to register at the registration desk during conference days. The delegate status grants its holder the opportunity to visit the exhibition floor, discuss deals, pick up gaming related magazines, attend the special seminars and network with fellow peers. All registrants are granted this privilege during the 3 days of the expo and are advised to have their ID at hand during their visit to the venue.

The main advantage of the Power Delegate is the opportunity to harvest the extra market information and discussions which can be accessed via the VIGE 2017 Seminars which are held during the 3 days of the show.

Each power delegate will receive a special report of the discussions, including the PowerPoint presentations that will be showed and discuss during the seminars.

The agenda and speaker list for the VIGE 2017 Seminars can be viewed here.

Haven’t yet registered? You are invited to register at an Early Bird Rate (50% off) until the 19th of February, 2017.

THE ORGANIZERS LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU IN VIENNA!

