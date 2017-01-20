SBTech wins eGR Nordics Award for best sports betting supplier

PRESS RELEASES

Industry-leading sports betting solutions provider receives coveted award for the second consecutive year

London (January 20th, 2017) – On January 17th, the leading lights of the international iGaming industry gathered at the Corinthia Hotel, St. George’s Bay in Malta to recognise the achievements of the companies which have made their mark on the Nordic markets.

For the second year running, SBTech scooped the prestigious award for Best Sports Betting Supplier, in honour of its commercial successes, trailblazing innovations and the all-round quality of its sportsbook, technological solutions and standards of service.

Tom Light, Vice President of Business Development, comments: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award two years in a row, confirming our status as a clear leader in the Nordic sports betting industry. The strength of our established relationships with clients such as ComeOn! and Cherry, as well as exciting new partnerships with BetHard and HeroGaming, which have launched with the world’s most innovative sportsbook loyalty systems, were clearly pivotal to our success, but I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank our Trading, Product Development and Operations teams for their dedication and professionalism in creating and maintaining our best-in-class sportsbook and fully responsive platform solution.”

The judges considered a wide range of criteria in reaching their decision, from driving client profitability and technical excellence to pioneering innovation and understanding of customer needs.

SBTech’s unrivalled sports event coverage and live betting, huge range of bet types, uniquely configurable core features, industry-best Chameleon360 iGaming platform, powerful Omni-channel solution and its mastery of big data analytics for bet encouragement all contributed to this latest success for the company, cementing its position as the world-leading supplier of sports betting technology in regulated markets.

