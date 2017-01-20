LeoVegas.com announces Leicester Tigers partnership

PRESS RELEASES

King of mobile casino, LeoVegas.com is thrilled to announce its latest sponsorship deal with one of the most successful rugby clubs in the world, Leicester Tigers.

Revealed as the Official Betting and Gaming Partner of the two-time European Cup winners and 10-time English league champions, the three-year deal will include the online casino’s brand logo on the Tigers team shorts until 2019, as well as on adult replica shorts for the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

Starting from January 2017, the sponsorship will kick-off in time for Tigers’ home game against Glasgow Warriors in the European Champions Cup and will be one of LeoVegas.com’s biggest sponsorships to date.

The deal with Leicester Tigers is a significant investment for the brand and will allow LeoVegas.com to cement itself in the sports betting market as a major player.

Home to current England internationals Ben Youngs, Manu Tuilagi and Dan Cole, as well as international stars including Matt Toomua and JP Pietersen, the kit sponsorship deal will now give the brand visibility during live broadcast and highlights packages from Premiership and European games.

The agreement will also include official partner accreditation, media space at Welford Road and matchday tickets and VIP hospitality as well as two pitchside perimeter boards from the 2017/18 season and one for duration of the 2016/17 season.

Shenaly Amin of LeoVegas.com commented: “This sponsorship deal is with one of the biggest rugby teams in the world and is a major statement of intent from LeoVegas.com which emphasises our commitment into becoming a leader in the sportsbook market.

“To be mentioned in the same sentence as of one of the most iconic names in rugby, let alone as a partner, is a complete honour and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the Tigers Family.”

Andrea Pinchen, Tigers’ commercial director said “We have had the chance to meet with Leo Vegas at its Head Offices, and we were hugely impressed with the setup and its people. We firmly believe that it is the premium brand in betting, and to be able to welcome another partner to the Tigers’ Family recognises the strength in the Tigers brand. We look forward to working with Leo Vegas immensely.”

LeoVegas.com will be activating its sponsorship via a number of PR, social media and consumer engagement activities for Leicester Tigers supporters.

For media enquiries, please contact Rebecca (Rebecca.lax@jaywingpr.com) or Will (will.dale@jaywingpr.com) on 0113 887 3308.

About LeoVegas

LeoVegas is the innovation leader in mobile gaming entertainment. LeoVegas casino provides world-class entertainment and offers over 700+ games on mobile, tablet and computer. LeoVegas’ multi-award winning platform offers a completely new standard for what you can and should expect from gaming on your mobile device. LeoVegas is internationally recognized as a leader in

mobile gaming and has won several prestigious industry awards, including EGR’s ‘Slot Operator of the Year 2015’, ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’, ‘Innovation in Mobile and Tablet’, ‘Innovation in Casino’, ‘Affiliate Program of the Year’ and the International Gaming Award for ‘Casino Operator of the Year 2016’. EGR Power 50 List ranks LeoVegas as the most influential mobile gaming operator.

Comments

comments