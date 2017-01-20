Golden Nugget Las Vegas launches Sports Wagering app, Jan. 19

PRESS RELEASES

Golden Nugget Sports Wagering App allows guests 21 and up to bet from anywhere in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, January 2017 – Golden Nugget Las Vegas released a sports wagering app Thursday, Jan. 19. Developed with Miomni Gaming, the Golden Nugget Sports Wagering App offers bettors the comfort and convenience of being able to wager from anywhere in the state of Nevada – from poolside at The Tank to the comfort of a suite at the downtown resort and casino and beyond.

As the only independently operated sports book downtown, Golden Nugget Las Vegas offers its own lines and odds, taking wagers on many events and proposition books that several of its competitors won’t.

“The Golden Nugget Sports Wagering App will be one of the best in Las Vegas due to independent lines and odds, and many, many events and props that other books just do not have,” said Golden Nugget Director of Race and Sports Tony Miller.

The Golden Nugget Sports Wagering App will carry all bet types currently offered at the Race and Sports Book including straight bets, money lines, totals, parlays, match-ups, futures, and propositions.

Featuring a giant video wall, plus a screen at every seat, the Golden Nugget Las Vegas Race and Sports Book features more televisions per square foot than any other book in Nevada. Luxurious booths and cool décor make it the perfect place to spend a game night, a race day, or for an entire Sunday of football, and more football.

To sign up for the Golden Nugget Sports Wagering App, guests 21 and up can visit the Golden Nugget Las Vegas Race and Sports Book with a valid photo ID and social security number and place a cash deposit. For more information, visit www.goldennugget.com or call (702) 385-7111.

ABOUT GOLDEN NUGGET LAS VEGAS

Golden Nugget Las Vegas is the most luxurious resort on the Fremont Street Experience, and consistently receives critical acclaim for exceeding customer expectations. Golden Nugget now offers more than 2,400 deluxe guestrooms and suites; a high-energy casino featuring the most popular slot and video poker machines, table games, race and sports book, and poker room; world-class restaurants such as Grotto Italian Ristorante, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, Claim Jumper and Cadillac Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar; a luxury spa and salon; and The Tank, a year-round outdoor swimming pool complete with a 200,000 gallon, live shark aquarium and the new H20 poolside lounge. Since 2005, the Golden Nugget Las Vegas has made more than $300 million in upgrades, renovations and expansions under Landry’s, Inc, introducing first-class accommodations, exquisite dining options and fun-filled entertainment venues. Throughout the upgrades, Golden Nugget Las Vegas unveiled the Rush Tower in 2009, brought Las Vegas its first Chart House Restaurant and introduced a beautiful new pool, The Hideout, as well as expanded the gaming, entertainment and retail options at the luxury resort. In 2014, Golden Nugget invested $15 million in renovating the Gold Tower adding modern designs consistent with the upscale Rush Tower and invested $6.5 million transforming the Conference Center into a modern business space. Hotel reservations and additional information are available by calling 800-634-3454 or by visiting online at www.goldennugget.com.

