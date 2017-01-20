Big Wins on Wazdan Slots at LVbet

PRESS RELEASES

It may still be early in the New Year, but LVbet is thrilled to announce multiple large wins on Wazdan and BF Games slots, in addition to some spectacular bonus rewards, thanks to their LVwheel and LVpoints features.

Without doubt, the star of the month was a certain lucky Swiss player, who won an incredible €37,080.00 in total, after playing $456.18 (approx. €425.00) on Wazdan’s classic western themed slot, Black Horse. This particular winner had already grown his balance to more than €16,000.00 by playing a range of LVbet’s new BF Games slots, before switching to Wazdan titles and, at one point, pushed his account balance past €70,000.00.

In addition to the impressive conventional winnings, the player also benefited from the exclusive LVwheel bonus feature, managing to complete all twenty-four levels on the standard wheel, and several levels connected to the Game of the Week, scooping more than €860.00 extra in winnings. He also earned an incredible 143,450 LVPoints, which were added to his existing points, allowing him to convert them into an additional $3,566.97 (approx. €3,335.00). The big winnings were not limited to a single player, however, as the preceding week also saw another player turn a €100.00 stake into a cool €30,000.00 on Fruit Mania, and yet another player turn a €100.00 stake into €15,440.00 on Hot 777.

Simona Pinterova, PR Manager at LVbet added “At LVbet we are constantly trying to deliver a new and rewarding user experience to our players, so we are delighted that our unique extra features, like the LVwheel, are delivering real results. It’s also great to see our latest titles, like those from BF Games, being embraced by our customers.”

LVbet has one of the widest ranges of Wazdan games – offering sixty-eight titles, from Black Horse and Fruit Mania to Fenix Play and Mystery Jack. Currently they also offer thirty slots from BF Games – a relatively new, but very well-received operator.

