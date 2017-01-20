Brunson inducted into Big Country Hall of Fame; McEvoy sells bracelet

POKER

World Series of Poker Hall of Famer, Doyle Brunson, has been inducted into the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame, and fellow Hall of Famer, Tom McEvoy, sells his World Series of Poker Main Event bracelet on eBay for $15,000.

Doyle Brunson is entering another Hall of Fame.

The 10-time World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet winner has been selected to join the Class of 2017 in the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame (BCAHOF) in tribute to his sporting performances during his time at Sweetwater and Hardin-Simmons University.

Brunson, a 1988 Poker Hall of Fame inductee, took to his Twitter account to confirm his delight at being selected to join the likes of former NFL stars Sammy Baugh and Bulldog Turner.

Got a call from Texas to be inducted into the Big Country Athletic Hall Of Fame I’m honored to be in with Sammy Baugh, Bulldog Turner, etc. — Doyle Brunson (@TexDolly) January 6, 2017

Poker’s Godfather was the consummate athlete excelling in basketball, baseball, and track. At one point in his young life he was in the running to join the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers, until a knee injury curtailed that dream and left him with some downtime. He decided to play some poker. Things turned out ok.

Joining Brunson in the 2017 Class are former football coaches Larry Wartes and Steve Lineweaver, track and field star Mary Bolden-Washington, former quarterback Jimmy Carmichael, the multi-talented Trey Forkerway, and Golden Gloves winner Jack Turner.

The induction ceremony takes place Monday, May 1, 2017 6:30 pm at Abilene Civic Center in Texas. It’s doubtful that Brunson will travel for the ceremony and instead will provide an acceptance speech via video link.

He becomes the second Brunson to find his way into a Hall of Fame in the past three months after his son Todd was elected into the Poker Hall of Fame alongside Carlos Mortensen in November.

Tom McEvoy Sells His WSOP Bracelet on eBay

Sticking with the Poker Hall of Fame theme and the 2013 inductee, Tom McEvoy, has sold his 1983 WSOP Main Event bracelet on eBay for $15,000. The lucky winner will also win a couple of signed poker books and a one-hour poker lesson from the great man.

McEvoy defeated 103 entrants to win the $540,000 first prize in that 1983 final. A former star basketball, baseball, and track and field star, Doyle Brunson, finished third.

1983 was a good vintage for the 72-year old. A few days before that Main Event triumph, McEvoy picked up the first of his four bracelets when he beat 234 players to win the $117,000 first prize in a $1,000 Limit Hold’em event.

I wonder if the mystery buyer was Donnacha O’Dea?

The Irish legend must have had a guts full of McEvoy, that year, finishing sixth in the Main Event and runner-up in that $1k Limit Hold’em event.

McEvoy is the fourth WSOP Main Event Champion to depart with his gold in recent times. Jamie Gold (2006), Jerry Yang (2007), and Peter Eastgate (2008) all sold their pieces of eight for various different reasons. The 2009 Champ, Joe Cada, broke that line, but the 2010 Champ Jonathan Duhamel did have his stolen during an armed robbery at his home where he was tied up and beaten. Law enforcement officers eventually returned it.

