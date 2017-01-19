Yggdrasil to enter Italy

PRESS RELEASES

First batch of games to be certified for Italian market during Q2 2017

19th January, 2017 – Yggdrasil Gaming has begun the process of certifying its games and platform in compliance with Italian technical requirements, with 11 of the supplier’s popular titles initially set to go live in the market in Q2 2017.

Among the games being prepared for operators in Italy are Dark Joker Rizes, Vikings Go Wild and Holmes and the Stolen Stones.

Operators will enjoy access to Yggdrasil’s revolutionary collection of in-game promotional tools, BOOST™, taking gamification to the next level, as well as the game-changing social sharing tool, BRAG.

With Italian operators continuing to innovate on the mobile channel, they will also appreciate Yggdrasil’s HTML5 iSENSE 2.0 platform, which allows for seamless integrations and simultaneous releases on mobile and desktop.

It will be the first time Yggdrasil’s games have been available in Italy, bringing unique titles and promotional concepts to the market for the first time.

Entering the Italian market will see Yggdrasil further expand its geographical reach, this time in one of Europe’s most impressively performing jurisdictions.

The move also underlines Yggdrasil’s commitment to regulated markets, having already received licences in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, Romania and Malta.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO at Yggdrasil Gaming, said: “It is about time Yggdrasil crossed the Rubicon as Italy is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing markets in gaming. We already had a number of Tier 1 operators on our books who were active in Italy, so it really was a no-brainer to enter ourselves.

“We are delighted that Yggdrasil will have a presence in this exciting jurisdiction, and we are already in negotiations with some major operators. We hope to meet more at ENADA Primavera in Rimini in March, and plan to vitalize the Italian market further with proven titles and promotional concepts.”

Yggdrasil won Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 EGR B2B Awards, the latest in a growing list of accolades including Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards, and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and a regional office in Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML5 framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and are supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0 boasts a number of industry-leading features including 16:9 aspect ratio, blazing-fast loading times, a slick UI, advanced localisation, fast-play mode, a no screensaver mode on mobile and games which can continue to play in an inactive tab.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

