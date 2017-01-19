Ninja Casino wins prestigious innovation award for Global Gaming

PRESS RELEASES

Wednesday, January 2017 (Malmo, Sweden) – Global Gaming has won In-house Innovation of the Year at the 2017 EGR Nordics Awards for its flagship Ninja Casino brand.

The award recognises the most effective in-house product or platform which helped it stand out from its competitors and provided the biggest commercial boost to its business during the past 12 months.

Ninja Casino offers instant cash withdrawals and has revolutionised the online casino customer registration process, thanks to a bespoke Global Gaming payment solution integration that simply requires a deposit via a player’s bank.

A wide range of hundreds of exciting slots games are available at Ninja Casino, including Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest, as well as progressive jackpot slots like Hall of Gods and Mega Fortune.

“It is an honour to have won such a competitive and prestigious category at the EGR Nordics Awards, an event which acknowledges the companies setting the standards in the region,” said Global Gaming CEO Stefan Olsson.

“We strive to achieve the highest levels of innovation so can take great pride in Ninja Casino being recognised as the leader in this field.

“Ninja Casino offers a one-of-a-kind, lightening quick gaming experience, with no registration, instant cash payouts, and the most robust possible KYC and AML measures. This is just the start of what promises to be a breakthrough year for a product we believe will make a big impact in the industry.”

Now in its second year, the Awards celebrates the most successful and innovative online gaming companies operating in the Nordic region.

Global Gaming’s Ninja Casino was also nominated in the Nordics Operator and Socially Responsible Operator categories.

