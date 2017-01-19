PRESS RELEASES

NetEnt, a leading provider of digital gaming solutions, has retained its crown after winning Casino Content Supplier of the Year at the EGR Nordics Awards.

NetEnt beat seven other suppliers in one of the most hotly-contested categories at the ceremony which celebrates the region’s most successful and innovative online gaming companies.

The award is given to the supplier that has offered the most successful casino content over the past year.

Judges recognised the quality and performance of NetEnt’s casino software and related technology, customer service, and commercial results, with special consideration given to innovation.

Simon Hammon, Chief Product Officer at NetEnt, comments: “We are thrilled to win Casino Content Supplier of the Year, which is a great reward for NetEnt’s continued dedication to creating innovative, unique and diverse casino games for our customers.

“NetEnt has had a fantastic year of releases to the market. They have proven to be highly successful from a commercial perspective and impressive in terms of their mix of mechanics, design, and features.

“This was also recognized with the recent success of Guns N’ Roses being named Game of the Year at the Operator Awards. We look forward to building on these achievements with an even bigger and better year in 2017.”

