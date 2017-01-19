January jackpot on Microgaming’s Mega Moolah

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming’s Mega Moolah progressive jackpot slot has been hit at just over €6 million.

The mega progressive was hit on Monday 16 January 2017 at Captain Cooks Casino. The player hit the jackpot on their mobile device, instantly winning €6,078,249.33! As per all wins on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network, the amount will be given to the player in a lump sum.

Emma Hall, Promotions Manager at Casino Rewards, says: “Our lucky novice player ‘N.C.’ became an instant millionaire after taking up Captain Cooks Casino’s signup offer for all new customers, offering 100 chances to become a millionaire for just €5! What also makes this win incredible is that ‘N.C.’ has become the 7th member of the Casino Rewards Millionaire Club off a 50 cent bet.”

Mega Moolah is a record-breaking game. It holds a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the ‘Largest jackpot payout in an online slot machine game’ (October 2015), and generated the largest ever mobile jackpot win (August 2016).

David Reynolds, Games Publisher at Microgaming, comments: “What a great way to start 2017, winning a mind-blowing €6 million! Mega Moolah continues to make the headlines, delivering frequent life-changing pay-outs. Congratulations to Captain Cooks Casino and their player on this mega win.”

Following this win, the Mega Moolah jackpot currently stands at over 3.5 million (as at 9am, Wednesday 18 January 2017).

For further information please contact:

Microgaming Press Office

01624 647777

pressoffice@microgaming.co.uk

About Microgaming (microgaming.co.uk)

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

Comments

comments