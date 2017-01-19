ICE flies the flag as the United Nations of gaming

PRESS RELEASES

ICE has once again consolidated its status as the United Nations of gaming, following confirmation that a total of 67 jurisdictions and sovereign states will be represented on the show floor at next month’s event (February 7 – 9, ExCeL Centre, London). Excluding host nation, the United Kingdom, the countries that will have double digit representation at the world’s favourite gaming event are, Malta (46 exhibitors), United States of America (37), Isle of Man (23) Italy (19), Germany (13), Slovenia (12), Spain (12), Czech Republic (11), Taiwan (11) and Austria (10).

Announcing the figures, Kate Chambers, Managing Director of the Gaming Division at Clarion, said: “We are delighted that, once again, we have so many countries represented on the ICE show floor. Gaming professionals have the opportunity to attend local shows, regional shows and multi-national business events such as ICE. Each format has its own individual characteristics, but it is only the really big industry gatherings that enable operators to identify and experience the landmark products, the new technologies and the game changing trends that will impact their business. If operators are looking to make informed purchasing decisions, then ICE is the arena in which they can experience the entire world of gaming over three days.”

The remaining jurisdictions and sovereign states with exhibitors at ICE are:

Alderney, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, China, Croatia, Curacao, Cyprus, Denmark, Dubai, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Israel, Japan, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Moldova, Netherlands, Netherlands Antilles, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and The Virgin Islands.

ICE Totally Gaming is the only b2b gaming event in the world that brings together the online and offline gaming sectors. ICE provides the most comprehensive shop window on world gaming and in 2016 attracted a record 28,487 visitors drawn from 150 nations. Gaming professionals wishing to secure their place at ICE Totally Gaming 2017 can register for tickets by visiting icetotallygaming.com.

Media Enquiries:

Dan Stone – Dan.Stone@clarionevents.com

+44 20 7384 8121

Chris Jones – cj@sjc.co.uk

+44 1273 699 900

Comments

comments