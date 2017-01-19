FreakyVegas.com launch exciting new feature: Max Bet Shield

PRESS RELEASES

FreakyVegas, a rapidly growing new online casino operating in the Scandinavian and European markets, has now officially launched an exciting and special new feature that will help to safeguard players and prevent them from breaching bonus terms and conditions.

Players will automatically be alerted should they try to place bets higher than the €5 threshold, which is the maximum bet amount allowed per spin when there is an active bonus.

Conveniently, there’s no opt-in or activation required. Simply claim your bonus as normal and once active, the protection begins. If you attempt to surpass the maximum bonus bet, a pop-up will appear to alert you. Click ‘OK’ and continue your carefree play.

With this new exciting feature, players can rest their minds and simply enjoy playing without the prospect of breaching the bonus terms and conditions. It will definitely prevent many misunderstandings when it comes to placing max bets whilst having an active bonus. Especially when knowing that most players don’t carefully ready the T&C’s.

After having been only launched in August 2016, FreakyVegas.com is quickly becoming a well-known brand and a trend setter for all industry peers. Hosting a vast game portfolio including games from software providers such as NetEnt, Yggdrasil & EGT to name a few.

Visit our website www.FreakyVegas.com to find out more and check out this new feature.

