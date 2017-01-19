Extreme Live Gaming partners with gaming giant Betsson

PRESS RELEASES

Extreme Live Gaming, a subsidiary of NOVOMATIC UK and part of the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, is delighted to announce Betsson Group as one of its latest Live Dealer partners. Launching on Betsson.com initially, Extreme’s best-in-class games will be added across the many brands within the Betsson portfolio.

As part of the deal, Betsson will extend its product reach by offering Extreme’s Roulette, BlackJack and Baccarat games. The Extreme Roulette suite features unique and exclusive NOVOMATIC-themed titles such as Book of Ra™ and Sizzling Hot™. Broadcasting from its London studios, licensed in the UK and utilising HTML5 technology, Extreme Live Gaming also delivers social themed games such as Club Roulette, as well as Italian and German language products, and a range of leading Baccarat products. In addition, Betsson will add the Live Box Roulette games streamed live from Casino Admiral in Gibraltar.

Extreme Live Gaming’s founder and CEO Darwyn Palenzuela, commented: “In launching with Betsson we are realising our vision of delivering the very best Live Dealer product to the world’s best operators. We see this as the first step in a long and productive partnership with Betsson, especially as we enter 2017 which will be a rich and important year for Extreme in terms of new product and innovation. We look forward to delivering these products and ideals with Betsson and across our business.”

Speaking shortly after the December launch, Andy Braithwaite, Group Director, Games of Chance, Betsson, stated: “In partnering with Extreme Live Gaming, we have greatly enhanced our Live Casino offering. Their innovative games such as Ra Roulette are sure to be a huge hit with our players.”

About Extreme Live Gaming:

Extreme Live Gaming became part of the NOVOMATIC Group in 2014. The company was originally founded in 2013 with the ambitious brief of taking live casino gaming to a whole new dimension of competition and entertainment. Through this acquisition NOVOMATIC UK has set down a bold new marker in the online live casino space with the aim of delivering the ultimate world class gaming experience. The Extreme Live Gaming portable platform delivers a distinctive and intuitive casino experience to players straight from their portable device.

About Betsson:

Betsson Group is wholly owned by Swedish Betsson AB – listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap list – and is one of the world’s largest igaming groups, at the heart of gaming entertainment for over five decades. Operated by BML Group Ltd., with licenses issued and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, Betsson Group operates more than 20 i-gaming brands including Betsson.com, Betsafe.com, Nordicbet.com and CasinoEuro and offers Sportsbook, Casino, Poker as well as Games of Chance in many different territories.

Comments

comments