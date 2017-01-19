Asia Gaming signals global ambitions with ICE showcase

PRESS RELEASES

Asia Gaming, the leading provider of online gaming solutions is showcasing its ambitions for global growth with its biggest ever presence at the ICE Totally Gaming show in London next month. The company is looking both to build partnerships with other gaming brands and to preview its own international expansion plans.

The market leader for online gaming in the Asia-Pacific region will host a live Baccarat tournament on its stand as it aims to demonstrate the huge global potential of the live dealer model, which is becoming increasingly popular in Europe after developing a major following across Asian markets.

Kelvin Chiu, Sales Director at Asia Gaming, commented: “Live dealer online gaming is already a proven casino channel in the Asia-Pacific region and it’s now set to become the next big thing in Europe and other international markets. We see ICE as Europe’s premier international gaming show, providing the perfect platform to show the variety of live dealer games and white label solutions we can offer.”

High quality live dealer gaming combines the thrill of the gaming floor with the convenience of online play. It is particularly popular among Millennials who, having grown up with video games and graphics, see live dealer play as a novelty. With modern land-based casinos tending to be social and leisure destinations, it also offers a much more interactive environment, which can lead to enhanced brand loyalty and longer dwell times.

Kelvin explained: “Live dealer works because for many players gambling is a social pastime. They want to interact with the dealer and feel they are part of the game, while also having the ability to play, hold and even change games with a single click. It’s a more interactive environment, with all the advantages of online play, and it’s set to become increasingly mainstream as social media video platforms, such as Facebook Live, continue to grow in popularity.”

The Asia Gaming team are forecasting a big year for Live Casino in 2017, with increased adoption of the platform in new markets and continuing growth in existing ones. Asia Gaming itself will be showcasing a series of new games at ICE, along with variations on old favourites such as Baccarat and Blackjack.

Kelvin added: “This year, we’re forecasting greater choice for live casino fans, along with enhanced social integration and more multi-platform play. This will help to introduce the concept to new markets and audiences, and we see massive potential in Europe for a high quality live dealer platform, both under our own brand and as a supplier to other online gaming companies.”

You can visit the Asia Gaming stand at ICE (Location: N1-550) or go to www.asia-gaming.com to find out more. Visitors can try their hand in the Baccarat tournament, with prizes being awarded for the top performers at the end of each game.

For further information please contact Rob Lawson at Round Robin Consultancy on +44 (0)191 275 9778 (Mobile: +44 (0)7940 501 993) or email rob@roundrobin.co.

