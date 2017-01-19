ACDL Executive Chairman Michael Kelly elected as vice chairman of AmCham Vietnam

PRESS RELEASES

Ho Tram, Vietnam, January 2017 – Following on his December 2016 election to the Board of Governors of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham-Hanoi) in Vietnam, ACDL Executive Chairman and CEO Michael Kelly has been elected as Vice Chairman of the AmCham Vietnam Board by his fellow governors. In his new role as Vice Chairman, he will serve as a principle advocate for U.S. businesses and investment in Vietnam, expanding on the work he has done to date in his capacity as Executive Chairman and CEO of The Grand Ho Tram Strip – Vietnam’s leading integrated resort and the largest U.S. private equity investment in the country.

The Grand Ho Tram Strip is one of the most prominent U.S. investments in Vietnam, with over USD 1.1 billion in deployed and committed capital. Under Mr. Kelly’s direction, The Grand Ho Tram Strip has accelerated investment, coordinating closely with national and provincial leadership in Vietnam to carefully align its developments with Vietnam’s tourism goals. In recognition of the rising status of The Grand Ho Tram Strip as a key component of the U.S.-Vietnam commercial relationship, Mr. Kelly was honored to be part of an investment promotion event attended by President Obama during his historic visit to Vietnam in May 2016, during which The Grand Ho Tram Strip’s partnerships with domestic giants CotecCons and VietJet were featured. Beyond his new executive role on the AmCham Board of Governors, Mr. Kelly also serves as the Chairman of the Tourism Committee, through which he has supported Vietnam’s efforts to draw additional tourism from the United States and around the world.

Looking ahead to 2017, Mr. Kelly has undertaken several initiatives that will see The Grand Ho Tram Strip diversifying investment into new areas, including a new regional airport in Ba Ria-Vung Tau and entertainment complex at the Ho Tram Strip. The Grand will also look to capitalize on the success of its inaugural PGA Asian Tour event, The Ho Tram Open, by holding the PGA Asian Tour’s flagship event, The Ho Tram Players Championship, later this year.

Mr. Kelly’s election as Vice Chairman reflects his proven dedication and commitment to supporting U.S. business interests in Vietnam, as well as the importance of The Grand Ho Tram Strip as a major stakeholder in U.S.-Vietnam commercial relations. Heading into a new administration in the United States, The Grand Ho Tram Strip figures to remain a key component of the bilateral relationship and an enduring symbol of the value of mutually beneficial investment and business ties. Mr. Kelly is honored to have been selected by the AmCham Board of Governors to serve as Vice Chairman and looks forward to working with U.S. businesses and investors in the year ahead.

About The Grand Ho Tram Strip:

With over USD 1 billion in deployed and committed capital, The Grand Ho Tram Strip is the largest foreign invested tourism development undertaken in Vietnam, and among the largest private equity investment into the country from the United States. The Ho Tram Project Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACDL, leads the development of the broader resort complex Ho Tram Strip, which includes a 541-room five-star integrated resort, a series of residential villas, and other facilities offering multifaceted leisure activities ranging from a world-class golf course to water parks and high-tech audio-visual entertainment. Ongoing constructions of the 559-room tower – dubbed The Beach Club – will further expand the entertainment amenities available at the resort. In addition, a 1000-key condotel will be constructed adjacent to The Grand’s site on the 2.2-kilometer beachfront development. The Ho Tram Project Company is also in the early phases of planning its own charter airport to further enhance tourism in Vietnam. Beyond its many business activities, The Grand Ho Tram Strip is also deeply involved in several corporate social responsibility projects in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, including efforts that support disadvantaged families and partnerships with vocational schools to provide opportunities for local students in the field of hospitality management.

Media Contact

Matterhorn Communications for Asian Coast Development (Canada) Limited

Matthew Underwood

+84 90865 8893

matt@matcomvn.com

Nguyen Thi Diem Ha

Tel: +84908184100

ha.nguyen@matcomvn.com

