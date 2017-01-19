PRESS RELEASES

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – January 2017 – Hold on to your winter hats! Christmas 2016 is now a distant memory, but never fear, PokerStars, an Amaya Inc. (NASDAQ: AYA; TSX: AYA) brand, has launched the Turbo Championship of Online Poker (TCOOP) to keep everyone occupied for the remainder of January.

The world’s biggest online poker site has incorporated a number of schedule and format changes following player feedback and will squeeze in every imaginable variation of turbo-packed poker into an overflowing 12-day schedule comprising 65 events.

TCOOP runs from today through January 29 and players will be given many adrenaline-fuelled chances to play for a share of $15 million in guaranteed prize money, $2.5 million of which will be played for in the $1,000 Main Event which runs on January 29, the last day of the tournament series,and will now be accompanied by a $27 low stakes version of the Main Event with a $250,000 guarantee.

TURBO-CHARGED SCHEDULE

The Main Event is just one of the many highlights in this jam-packed online festival. Covering game variations such as Hold’em, Omaha, Stud, Win the Button, Progressive Knock-Outs, Bubble Rush and more, and with satellites starting from just $0.11 or 1 StarsCoin, there is a fast-paced event to suit all players at all levels.

The full TCOOP schedule can be found on the PokerStars desktop software by selecting the tab to ‘Events’ > ‘TCOOP 2017’ or search ‘TCOOP’ via the ‘More’ menu on the PokerStars mobile app.

A few changes to the TCOOP schedule to improve player enjoyment include:

• A $27 companion tournament to the Main Event on January 29 has been added with a $250,000 guaranteed prize pool giving low stakes players what they’ve asked for in player feedback. This comes off the back of the success of Mini-WCOOP where low stakes players were able to take part in WCOOP action.

• Compressing the spread of event start times on Saturdays and Sundays to start the day at a more reasonable time: 8am or 10am starts at the beginning of the day, and last tournaments starting no later than 18.30pm. Buy-ins on certain events have been tweaked. For example, the buy-in to the non–No Limit Hold’em Players’ Voice Event has been reduced to $82

• The buy-in to the High Roller event has been increased to $3,000

Check out the 2017 TCOOP information page for all details, including the full schedule and leader board, which awards $10,000 cash, a 2017 SCOOP Main Event ticket worth $1,000 and a Champion’s Trophy to the TCOOP Player of the Series. Stay tuned to PokerStars Blog for comprehensive coverage of every event.

