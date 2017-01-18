PRESS RELEASES

Wednesday, 18th of January 2017 – The organizers are delighted to announce SBTech the signing of two new Media Partners and Nsoft as one of the latest exhibitors at Vienna International Gaming Expo 2017, which is going to take place in Vienna, Austria between 20-22 March 2017 at the Austria Vienna Center.

Their latest announced media partners are GamblingCompliance and Jamma.

GamblingCompliance is the leading provider of independent business intelligence to the global gambling industry. We help industry professionals, advisors and investors reduce their regulatory risk exposure by specializing in legal, regulatory, political and market information; eLearning; and bespoke research; to understand what regulatory change today means for business opportunities tomorrow.

Jamma is the name of Italy’s leading gaming & gambling Newspaper and Online Magazine. It is chosen by the most important companies and online users who want to stay informed. Jamma is providing users the latest gaming technical services and forums, with legislative, financial and commercial news every day.

Jamma Magazine is also a popular monthly Newspaper able to give more detailed news from the experts concerning market and business analysis of gaming and gambling, trends, and all the legislative information.

It is no surprize that the local(CEE and Balkans) companies are showing interest and exhibiting, expecially since Vienna International Gaming Expo has one mission, the mission of bringing together the large part of the gaming industry within the European continent covering landbased and online channels across all sectors. The latest announced exhibitor is well known in the gaming industry and will showcase their products at a 25 sqm stand.

NSoft, provider of top quality software solutions for gaming and betting industry, including platform, virtual games, sportsbook, and lotteries will be exhibiting their products at the Vienna International Gaming Expo between March 20-22, 2017 at the Austria Center Vienna.

The company has a unique approach to customers and creative software solutions positioned them as one of the top providers of innovative products for gaming industry. A combination of great products, great people, and great culture played a key role in their growth. They understand that strong and long-term partnerships are essential for further development, so they joined forces with world’s leading sport data provider – Sportradar.

Be sure to save the date and attend VIGE2017, which will be held between the 20th and 22nd of March 2017 at the Austria Vienna Center in order to hear the fresh information at the seminars which will be held within the Expo, highlight your brand for visiting delegates by booking a stand or attend and network with the leading and newcomer company representatives that are going to be present at the show.

Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the organizers on +40 735 559 234 or by mail on organizers@vige.world.

You can choose your delegate status below.

Free Expo Visitors

(Definition, advantages and disadvantages)

Free Expo Visitors can register online prior to the event by using the following from or have the opportunity to register at the registration desk during conference days. The delegate status grants its holder the opportunity to visit the exhibition floor, discuss deals, pick up gaming related magazines and network with fellow peers. All registrants are granted this privilege during the 3 days of the expo and are advised to have their ID at hand during their visit to the venue.

Advantages: It’s free! J

Disadvantages: Free Expo Visitors are not allowed to attend any of the seminars which will run during the 3 days of the show. The seminars have a special aim to deliver the newest and most vital information about the European gaming markets, Responsible Gambling, Innovations and of course exclusive insights coming from the region. Free Expo Visitors can upgrade their delegate status anytime during the registration period or at the registration desk situated in the venue.

The agenda and speaker list for the VIGE 2017 Seminars can be viewed here.

Power Delegates

(Definition, advantages)

Power Delegates can register online prior to the event by using the following from or have the opportunity to register at the registration desk during conference days. The delegate status grants its holder the opportunity to visit the exhibition floor, discuss deals, pick up gaming related magazines, attend the special seminars and network with fellow peers. All registrants are granted this privilege during the 3 days of the expo and are advised to have their ID at hand during their visit to the venue.

The main advantage of the Power Delegate is the opportunity to harvest the extra market information and discussions which can be accessed via the VIGE 2017 Seminars which are held during the 3 days of the show.

Each power delegate will receive a special report of the discussions, including the PowerPoint presentations that will be showed and discuss during the seminars.

The agenda and speaker list for the VIGE 2017 Seminars can be viewed here.

Haven’t yet registered? You are invited to register at an Early Bird Rate (50% off) until the 19th of February, 2017.

THE ORGANIZERS LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU IN VIENNA!

