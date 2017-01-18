Tom Horn to exhibit expanded portfolio at ICE

PRESS RELEASES

Malta | 18 January 2017: Tom Horn Gaming has confirmed it will be returning to ICE Totally Gaming for the seventh consecutive year. Following an intense year in 2016, the company is aiming to strengthen its ongoing development by showcasing its constantly growing portfolio.

Tom Horn Gaming, the leading casino software provider for online and land-based gaming operators, continues its long-term support of ICE Totally Gaming as it prepares to return to the biggest gaming event in 2017 in its full strength.

“2016 was a challenging, creative and intense year for us,” explained Ondrej Lapides, CEO at Tom Horn Gaming. “We created new highly attractive games such as Geisha’s Fan, Monster Madness, Shaolin s Tiger, which have been built on our new engine, in HD quality for mobile and desktop.”

As always, Tom Horn Gaming’s team aims to make the most of networking opportunities at ICE and this year will see the company highlight their expanding portfolio of HTML5 games.

“However, it was also an extremely positive year with Tom Horn Gaming gaining its Class 4 Remote Gaming License in Malta, entering a new regulated market, Lithuania, as its first casino games provider, and signing strategic partnerships with leading aggregation platforms and operators,” added Lapides.

Tom Horn Gaming will be exhibiting its entire portfolio of games with a host of other exciting products at their innovative stand N7-410 in the North Hall of ICE Totally Gaming (February 7-9, 2017).

About Tom Horn Gaming

Tom Horn Gaming is a leading casino software provider for online and land-based gaming operators, with offices in Malta, Slovakia, Costa Rica and Czech Republic. Product portfolio includes full suite of unique certified casino games, entertaining players world-wide in both online and land-based environments. Visit: www.tomhorn.eu

Media Enquiries

Petra Florisova

Sales & Marketing Manager

Cell: +421 918 881 287

Email: petra@tomhorngaming.com

Comments

comments