Lightning Box Games to supply Everi Games with new slot content

Innovative games set to go live in North American casinos

Sydney, 18th January 2017 – Slot design specialist Lightning Box Games has secured a new distribution agreement with Everi Games Inc, a leading supplier of Class II and Class III electronic gaming content.

The Sydney-based developer will provide Everi Games with a number of its proprietary games for Everi Games’ Core HDX® and Player HD® gaming cabinets.

The first two titles from Lightning Box’s popular portfolio, Silver PrideTM and More FireTM, will be introduced to North American casinos this month, with additional titles expected to roll-out later in the year.

Peter Causley, Lightning Box managing director and co-founder, said he was delighted to be able to announce the deal.

He added: “Everi Games continues to establish itself as a leading supplier of both Class II and Class III gaming content for casino operators in North America.

“I’m quietly confident that our innovative games featured in Everi Games’ popular gaming cabinets will provide casino guests with a high level of gaming entertainment value, as they have proven elsewhere in the North American market and in other jurisdictions around the world.

“We look forward to working closely with the Everi Games team to bring our exciting games to their customers’ casinos.”

Michael Rumbolz, president and chief executive officer of Everi Holdings Inc, said: “Partnering with Lightning Box Games to bring their high-quality games to our customers’ facilities is an important step in our goal to increase the level of gaming content we offer.

“In North America as well as in jurisdictions around the world, Lighting Box Games’ content has proven to be popular with players and we look forward to working with their team to expand the distribution of these exciting games.”

Lightning Box Games designs slots for the online, land-based, and social casino industries.

Their key game designers each have over twenty years’ experience in producing commercially successful video slots and were recently nominated for EGR’s Game of the Year award.

Everi Games Inc, a subsidiary of Everi Holdings Inc, provides comprehensive content, as well as electronic gaming units and systems for Native American and commercial casinos, including the award winning TournEvent® slot tournament solution.

It also supplies the central determinant system for the video lottery terminals installed at racetracks in the State of New York.

About Lightning Box Games:

Lightning Box Games is a leading multi-channel supplier of video slots to the betting and gaming industries. The independent studio, based in Sydney, Australia, provides high quality gaming content to land-based, online, and social casinos around the world. It was founded in 2004 by former Aristocrat and IGT designers Peter Causley and David Little. Their combined forty years’ experience has helped the studio produce a number of commercially successful games, such as Stellar Jackpots-Chilli Goldx2, Dolphin Gold, Dragon Palace, Frogs ‘n Flies, Astro Cat, Silver Lion, and Five Pirates. These, and their most recent releases, regularly feature in the top performing games of clients, including NYX and Incredible Technologies. They are also due to go live with Ainsworth in the near future. For more information about Lightning Box Games, please visit www.lightningboxgames.com

About Everi Holdings:

Everi Holdings is dedicated to providing video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payments solutions and compliance and efficiency software. The Company’s Games business provides: (a) comprehensive content, electronic gaming units and systems for Native American and commercial casinos, including the award winning TournEvent® slot tournament solution; and (b) the central determinant system for the video lottery terminals installed at racetracks in the State of New York. The Company’s Payments business provides: (a) access to cash at gaming facilities via Automated Teller Machine cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions, point of sale debit card transactions, and check verification and warranty services; (b) fully integrated gaming industry kiosks that provide cash access and related services; (c) products and services that improve credit decision making, automate cashier operations and enhance patron marketing activities for gaming establishments; (d) compliance, audit and data solutions; and (e) online payment processing solutions for gaming operators in states that offer intrastate, Internet-based gaming and lottery activities.

