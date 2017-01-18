PRESS RELEASES

Sport stars battle it out in PokerStars campaign to see who can impress with their inventive workout regimes

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – January 2017 – Football sensation and Team PokerStars SportStar Cristiano Ronaldo and basketball star Dwyane Wade have upped the ante by working out to the ‘extreme’ for their latest #raiseit duel, an innovative and fun social campaign by the world’s most popular online poker site, PokerStars, an Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA) brand.

For the penultimate instalment of the #raiseit campaign, Ronaldo and Wade combine sporting fitness with difficult trick shots for the ‘Extreme Work Out’ themed round of the campaign.

Wade will kick off the battle with his impressive basketball trick, which will go live on his social media channels tomorrow (January 18). Ronaldo’s inventive response will be posted on his social media sites the following day (January 19).

The #raiseit campaign is a fun take on the poker mentality of raising the stakes in order to one-up your opponent. It showcases the competitive nature of poker and sport, and the focus, tenacity and endurance needed to succeed in both activities.

The famous footballer and Chicago Bulls player have already battled it out five times in the ‘Superstar Wake Up’, ‘Meme Battle’, ‘Happy Holidays’, ‘Getting Ready in Style’, and ‘Breakfast My Way’ rounds. The final videos to mark the grand finale of the #raiseit campaign will go live at the end of January.

So far, the videos have received more than 82 million views across social media channels. To view the #raiseit challenges go to www.nowraiseit.com

