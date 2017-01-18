PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct joins the National Council on Problem Gambling, charitable organization that acts as a national advocate for programs and services that assist problem gamblers and their families.

“The value of entertainment the gaming industry provides would diminish drastically if we didn’t back up the essential efforts of organizations striving to keep gaming fun and safe for all. Work done by NCPG is extremely important in this area and we feel that it is our duty to support them,” says BetConstruct CEO Vahe Baloulian.

Founded in 1972, NCPG is a non-profit organization that is neutral on legalized gambling.

BetConstruct joins countless casino companies, state lotteries, lottery vendors and horse racing entities as a Silver Member of this important advocacy group.

NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte says: “I am pleased to welcome Betconstruct as a member of NCPG. I appreciate their support of our programs and look forward to working with them on responsible gaming issues.”

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based betting and gaming solutions. BetConstruct’s innovative offerings include an extensive range of products – Sportsbook, eSports, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Betting Shop Solutions, RNG Casino Suite & Live Dealer Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports and more.

BetConstruct was recognized as the Winner of the Technology Supplier/Provider award at the 2016 IGA adding to the EGR B2B Award for Best Customer Service received in 2015 and 2016. For more information, please contact sales@betconstruct.com or marketing@betconstruct.com, or visit www.betconstruct.com.

