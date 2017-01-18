PRESS RELEASES

Aristocrat N. America Class III Game Profile

Players across North America are invited to buckle up in the Shaggin’ Wagon and join the cross-country adventures of two good-hearted but incredibly dumb friends in the new slot game from Aristocrat, Dumb and Dumber™.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne are back as, this time in Aristocrat’s Wonder Wheels™ cabinet in a game packed with the movie’s best goofy scenes and hilarious antics that will have heads spinning like the wheels themselves.

Players join the adventure as Lloyd and Harry travel from Providence to Aspen, except this time, it’s the players who could be walking away with a briefcase full of cash. The game’s SSP has a top jackpot start-up of $10,000 and an MSP top jackpot that starts at a smart $250,000.

Dumb and Dumber is loaded with themed features, such as Ketchup and Mustard Wilds, Kung Fu Multiplier, Shaggin’ Wagon Bonus Credits, Most Annoying Sound Credits, Mockingbird Credits and the Laxative Respin. Wonder Wheels Bonuses include the Road Trip Wheel, Aspen Free Spins, Dante’s Inferno, and the Chance at Love.

Dumb and Dumber is a medium volatility game with a frequent feature frequency. The game is available now in the Wonder Wheels cabinet, with both high and low configurations for 2 and 3 seats.

Make the smart move and contact your Aristocrat Sales Representative today at (702) 270-1000.

