Poker Central prepares for third Super High Roller Bowl in May

Poker Central has announced plans to host the third Super High Roller Bowl in May. The $300,000 buy-in event will feature a 50-player cap and once again award $5m to the winner.

Poker Central, the defunct 24/7 poker TV show, and Mori Eskandani’s famed POKER PROductions, have announced plans to host the third successive Super High Roller Bowl (SHRB), 28-31 May 2017.

The event was born in 2015 when Brian Rast turned his 42 foes into mashed potatoes and mushy peas to win the $7.52m first prize in the $500,000 buy-in event. The following year, organisers shaved $200,000 off the buy-in, and Rainer Kempe stomped all over 49 entrants on his way to the $5m first prize. Erik Seidel made the final table of both finishing seventh and third respectively.

The news that the SHRB returns for the third time places the event in the cement reserved for THE elite poker events in poker’s bustling calendar. For the second year running, the buy-in will be $300,000, and with a 50-player cap, the expectation is for another $15m prize pool.

The ARIA Casino & Resort in Las Vegas will play host. 15 seats will be reserved for non-professionals with money to burn, including ‘one celebrity guest,’ making it quite possibly the tournament with the most value for the best poker players in the business.

The 2016 event sold out in the first two weeks, so players had better have the ARIA number on speed dial when the lines open Thursday, Feb 2. Players can reserve a seat by submitting a non-refundable $30,000 deposit. The event is a zero rake affair, and the winner is expected to once again walk away with a $5m+ purse.

Poker Central Prez, Joe Kakaty, called the SHRB the ‘World Championships of High Stakes Poker.’

I don’t think he’s far wrong.

2015 SHRB Results

1. Brian Rast – $7,525,000

2. Scott Seiver – $5,160,000

3. Connor Drinan – $3,225,000

4. Timofey Kuznetsov – $1,150,000

5. David Peters – $1,505,000

6. Thomas Marchese – $1,075,000

7. Erik Seidel – $860,000

2016 SHRB Results

1. Rainer Kempe – $5,000,000

2. Fedor Holz – $3,500,000

3. Erik Seidel – $2,400,000

4. Phil Hellmuth – $1,600,000

5. Matt Berkey – $1,100,000

6. Bryn Kenney – $800,000

7, Dan Shak – $600,000

