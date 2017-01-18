3: Barrels: Harwood wins DTD200; Bleeks & Bartelle win big on the wheel

POKER

3-Barrels of pure value including Daniel Harwood winning the inaugural DTD200 £100,000 Guaranteed Event at Dusk till Dawn; an incredible 700,000-1 shot comes in for Alan Bleeks, and the nephew of a Brazilian billionaire wins over a million on the roulette wheel.

A few weeks ago, Dusk till Dawn (DTD) announced plans to launch a new £100,000 Guaranteed tournament with a £200 buy-in. The DTD200 would feature every weekend with the format alternating each time.

The inaugural nine-handed event took place over the weekend, and Daniel Harwood took top honours. Harwood took home the top prize of £19,850 plus a £550 seat into the partypoker MILLIONS event – also at DTD – after beating 461 runners.

It wasn’t Harwood’s biggest haul to date. That came in April when he finished fifth in the £770 buy-in United Kingdom & Ireland Poker Tour (UKIPT) Main Event in London for £22,540. He also picked up £22,500 for finishing third in a £300 buy-in DTD Deepstack in August 2015. And Harwood also had a deep run in the Little One for One Drop at last year’s World Series of Poker (WSOP) finishing 34th from 4,360 runners for $14,138.

Harwood defeated Seb Pawlak in heads-up action. He began with a slight chip disadvantage but won the all-important coin flip when his pocket tens beat [Kc] [Jc] with the board running out [As] [6s] [3c] [8c] [6d].

DTD200 Final Table Results

1. Daniel Harwood – £19,850

2. Seb Pawlak – £11,650

3. Oliver Stone – £7,650

4. Tim Slater – £5,550

5. Greg Harrison – £4,525

6. Lawrence Gosney – £3,775

7. Juraj Kasar – £3,150

8. Lee West – £2,550

9. Naaman Morris – £2,000

The DTD200 is back this weekend, once again featuring a £100,000 Guarantee, but offering Six-Max action.

DTD Reg Wins £10,000 on the partypoker Wheel

If you have ever been to DTD, you can’t fail to notice the partypoker wheel when you walk through the doors. The wheel offers DTD members a variety of ways of winning additional prizes connected to cash game action, and one of them is to win a cash game hand with quads or better, which gets you a free spin.

This weekend, Alan Bleeks, 39, from Derby, got a free spin after hitting a Royal Flush while playing in a cash game. It’s the first time he has had a Royal Flush in 20-years, and it was worth the wait.

Bleeks, who won an additional £1,000 for hitting the Royal Flush, was allowed a single spin of the partypoker wheel, and he hit the ace of diamonds to increase his prize to £10,000.

His odds of winning his ten bags of sand were 700,000 to 1.

Bleeks works for Derby City Council.

The last I heard, he won’t be retiring.

Brazilian Businessman Takes Wheel Wins Up a Notch

If you thought Bleeks £10,000 win was something special, then wait until you here about the Brazilian businessman who was splashing around the cash on the roulette tables on Jan 3, 2017.

Pedro Grendene Bartelle, was with his buddies at the Conrad Punta del Este Resort & Casino, an old haunt for now defunct Latin America Poker Tour (LAPT), when he decided to place a $35k bet on the number 32.

It came in for a $1.225m windfall.

As you can imagine, someone who places a $35k bet on a single number in roulette is not short of a bob or two.

His uncle is Alexandre Grendene Bartelle, the billionaire sandal manufacturer.

