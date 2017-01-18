Kindred Group launch Nordic VIP-focused online casino

GAMBLING

Unibet’s parent company Kindred Group has launched a new online casino brand focused on Scandinavian high-rollers.

On Wednesday, the Kindred Group announced the launch of Storspiller.com, a new online casino brand focused on gambling whales – defined as customers “who play for £200 or more per month” – in Norway and Sweden.

Peter Ailing, Kindred’s head of Nordic public affairs, said that the company’s betting brands “know our customers well and we know what they want. The High Roller concept is a result of this knowledge.”

The Kindred Group believes in “the freedom of each individual customers and tools focusing on each customer, instead of setting a collective limit.” As result, Ailing said the Storspiller site will provide “a safer gambling environment and a better reward system” for these VIPs.

The Storspiller site promises to perform “third party affordability assessments of all new customers,” a screening process that Kindred claims is an industry first. The site will also require mandatory ID checks, personal deposit and loss limits, self-exclusion tools and other features intended to detect and deal with problem gambling activity.

Swedish customers will have to register with BankID, a ‘citizen identification system’ involving banks, government and private companies that verifies that customers are who they say they are. Norwegian law prohibits internationally licensed online gambling sites from using BankID, but Kindred says it hopes to have a similar system in place for Norwegian customers “before too long.”

The announcement of the Storspiller launch comes just two days after the Kindred Group announced that it had become the first online gambling operator to successfully complete an external audit that complies with the 2014 European Union Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling.

The EU Recommendation’s core principles include age and identify verification procedures, transparent information and communications regarding “the nature of gambling,” responsible gambling tools and “responsible and transparent” marketing material.

The Kindred Group was born last September after Unibet realized it needed a fresh identity to encompass its many sub-brands, which include Bingo.com, iGame, MariaCasino and the online operations of StanJames.

