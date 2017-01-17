VIGE2017 announces SBTech as their newest Gold Sponsor

PRESS RELEASES

January 2017 – The organizares are proud to announce SBTech as one of their newest Gold sponsors at Vienna International Gaming Expo 2017, which is going to take place in Vienna, Austria between 20-22 March 2017 at the Austria Vienna Center.

“As a leading company, well established in the Central and Eastern European region, we’re eager to have our presence at this prestigious event which aims to become the leading exhibition in region. VIGE2017 is also a great opportunity to network and exchange ideas with our peers and partners, and we also love the chance to meet with like-minded people with fresh ideas. These are the main reasons we have decided to become a Gold Sponsor of the event and help EEGEvents accomplish their target.”, commented Tom Light, Vice President of Business Development at SBTech.

Established in 2007, SBTech is a leading provider of interactive Sportsbetting solutions and services and has become a global market leader within the online gaming industry, in both regulated and traditional markets.

The complete offering includes innovative, flexible and user-friendly turnkey and fully managed Sportsbetting solutions, specifically designed for top gaming operators, existing bookmakers and land-based networks.

SBTech is four-time EGR Award Winner, recognizing the company’s commercial success, game-changing innovations and excellence of overall service. Most recently SBTech was awarded with 2016’s EGR B2B award for “Best In-Play Betting Software”, being recognized for enabling operators to expand their market reach, making it the number one in-play betting software package for revenue generation.

The company’s industry-leading online sportsbook, award-winning in-play betting platform, premium casino and live casino products, mobile responsive design and fully equipped iGaming platform, provide players a one-of-a-kind betting experience. SBTech offers 60,000 monthly sports events, 25,000+ in-play events and more than 2,000 proprietary bet markets on over 60 different sports.

The combination of localized offerings, expert legal oversight, versatile tools and unrivalled industry knowledge has positioned SBTech as a trusted partner of operators in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Romania, Czech Republic, Greece, Denmark, Australia, Mexico, Argentina, Bahamas, Malta, and many other regulated markets.

Be sure to save the date and attend VIGE2017, which will be held between the 20th and 22nd of March 2017 at the Austria Vienna Center in order to hear the fresh information at the seminars which will be held within the Expo, highlight your brand for visiting delegates by booking a stand or attend and network with the leading and newcomer company representatives that are going to be present at the show.

Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us on +40 735 559 234 or by mail on organizers@vige.world.

For more details please visit the official website: www.vige.world or register your attendance here: http://vige.world/register-you-attendance-for-the-vige2017/

Exhibitor options can be contracted here: https://vige.world/book-a-stand-exhibit/

THE ORGANIZERS LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU IN VIENNA!

