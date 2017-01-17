TGG strengthens global market position with GLI-11 Certification awarded by Gaming Laboratories International

PRESS RELEASES

Hong Kong – TGG, a Hong Kong-based gaming technology company, further strengthened their position in the global gaming market after being the first technology company in Hong Kong awarded the GLI-11 certification by Gaming Laboratories International for its renowned Linux-powered Open Gaming Platform (OGP).

TGG’s renowned Linux-powered Open Gaming Platform is the world 1st masterpiece of game aggregation technology meeting the highest security and stability requirements for the land-based gaming industry. The concept is a new fresh approach to fostering innovation for the electronic gaming industry by offering game developers and operators significant freedom and flexibility to design gaming products that meet global regulation requirements, and the possibility to extend beyond gaming by its social platform integration.

Gaming Laboratories International is the world’s leading gaming certification organization for over 25 years, working with more than 475 gaming jurisdictions in 20 locations globally with a professional team of mathematicians and compliance engineers to ensure the integrity of the gaming industry. “GLI-11 is the established standard for gaming devices and systems around the world,” said Raymond Chan, TGG’s co-founder and CEO. “Being the very first Hong Kong gaming technology company to be awarded GLI-11 certification puts us in the best position now to provide long-term value to our global customers, partners, and regulators. GLI’s global capabilities will enable TGG to more effectively meet the needs of the gaming industry, further increases TGG coverage with the top tier global gaming markets.”

TGG’s headquarters are located in Hong Kong with a R&D laboratory at the City University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen) Research Institute. The products are now being deployed around the globe including Mexico, Peru, Serbia, Singapore and Korea.

About TGG

TGG is an interactive entertainment company with a 3+1 “Land-based, iGaming & Social Media” Omni-channel open platform built on GLI -11 and GLI -19 gaming standards. Powered by a vast library of over 200 casino gaming titles fuelled by creative ideas and technological innovations, TGG now has business partners in all 5 continents including Canada, Australia, Holland, Italy, Serbia, Peru, Mexico, Kenya, Macau, Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines and Cambodia. Our mission has always been, and will always be, unlocking the fun of gaming in the new generation wherever located, via whatever devices.

